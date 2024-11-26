90 Day Fiance: What Happened To Ben Rathbun?

Ben Rathbun’s time on 90 Day Fiance has been controversial, to say the least. He started with a relationship with a woman, Mahogany Roca, who was clearly hiding something and even married her. However, Ben now finds himself in an even stickier situation that could end in jail time.

Recommended Videos

Why Did Ben Rathbun From 90 Day Fiance Get in Trouble?

Ben made his 90 Day Fiance debut in Before the 90 Days Season 5. Despite his family and friends pointing out plenty of red flags, he was adamant about pursuing a relationship with Mahogany. The two got to know each other online, and even with a major age gap, they formed a connection. The only thing in the way was the fact that Mahogany refused to video call with Ben, making her seem like a catfish.

Despite being catfished in the past, Ben refused to believe Mahogany was doing that to him. In fact, he traveled to Peru to see her, and he ended up getting stood up at the airport. Eventually, Mahogany decided to meet up with Ben, and it turned out that she didn’t look like the girl in the photos. While Ben was disappointed, he was too far gone and decided to continue with his plan.

Against all odds, Ben and Mahogany got married after filming 90 Day Fiance. Their problems didn’t go away, though, with Mahogany still being unable to open up to her partner. One of the biggest roadblocks appeared to be Ben’s financial situation. He struggled to hold down a job and even had to donate his blood to pay for one of his trips to Peru (via Screen Rant).

Related: 90 Day Fiance: Are Citra and Sam Still Together?

And it’s a lack of funds that landed Ben in his current predicament. In November 2024, Ben was arrested in Michigan for failing to pay his child support on time. While a trial date has yet to be set, Ben could face serious penalties that may include jail time. It’s unclear whether Mahogany is in the United States and supporting her husband, but this arrest is sure to cause problems for a couple that’s had a lot of trouble getting on the same page.

And that’s what happened to Ben Rathbun from 90 Day Fiance. If you’re interested in more, here’s whether Akinyi and Benjamin from the TLC franchise are still together.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy