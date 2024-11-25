90 Day Fiance: Are Akinyi and Benjamin Still Together?

It’s rare to find 90 Day Fiance couples that don’t end up in the headlines for the wrong reasons. The series struggles to keep people together, and the break-ups are often dramatic. So, it’s nice when 90 Day Fiance has couples like Akinyi and Benjamin. But are they still together?

Did Akinyi and Benjamin From 90 Day Fiance Break Up?

Benjamin Taylor and Akinyi Obala’s 90 Day Fiance journey started in Season 3 of Before the 90 Days. Their story begins like a lot of the other ones; Benjamin was looking for love online, and Akinyi came across his profile. They started talking, and it was clear there was a strong connection, especially because they both were serious about their faith.

Things got so serious that Benjamin decided to travel across the world to visit Akinyi and take their relationship to the next level. There were a few bumps in the road, of course, as Benjamin struggled to get on the good side of his future father-in-law, but they worked through things. Benjamin even got the blessing from Akinyi’s family he wanted, and the two got married.

After returning back to the United States, Benjamin was able to get Akinyi’s visa, allowing them to truly start a new phase of their lives. They then moved on to the next big hurdle: kids. While Benjamin already had a son of his own, he and Akinyi wanted to grow the family and started to look at having a baby. At first, they dealt with fertility issues, but everyone stayed positive.

That paid off for them, as the couple announced in September of 2024 that they were expecting a baby. In the months since then, Akinyi has been very active on social media, posting images of her husband and her baby bump. She even spent time with Annie, another 90 Day Fiance star who’s currently pregnant.

Sadly, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows, as Akinyi has also posted about the fact that she’s going through the pregnancy without her mother, who’s been unable to travel from Kenya. While she remains hopeful that she’ll be able to visit soon, that doesn’t make it any easier. Fortunately, Akinyi has a supportive partner who’s clearly there with her every step of the way.

And that’s whether Akinyi and Benjamin from 90 Day Fiance are still together.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

