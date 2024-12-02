Wicked Fans Who’ve Read The Book Have Concerns About the Movie Tie-In Cover

Movie tie-in covers are a staple of the book-to-film adaptation process, giving books a new look based on the film to capitalize on the renewed interest. But in the case of Wicked, it’s a bit of an unusual situation that has some fans concerned.

Recommended Videos

Wicked Is a Movie Based on a Musical Loosely Based on a Book

There’s no denying that the new movie tie-in cover for Gregory Maguire’s Wicked is stunning to behold. The pink and green contrast is truly eye-catching compared with the original cover, which I can fully admit I’ve never been a fan of. However, slapping the bright and cheery movie musical images on the cover of this particular book has some fans concerned.

this is actually so bad… so many ppl are gonna pick this book up cause they love the musical and have no idea what they’re actually in for… https://t.co/ONG3YAov4b — lunden ⸆⸉ | #1 better man stan | BUDDIE ERA (@solonglunden) November 29, 2024

As one reader points out, the movie tie-in cover is likely going to attract new fans to Maguire’s book. And while the Wicked book is technically the source material for the Broadway musical, there are some… pretty big differences, to put it mildly.

With the massive popularity of the movie and the heavy marketing campaign around it, many people unfamiliar with the Broadway musical are becoming newly minted Wicked fans. And those new fans might not be aware of the relationship it has to its source material.

While the musical does touch on some of the social commentary and darker elements from Maguire’s original novel, it does what musicals do best – shines it up, makes it fun, and removes the darker elements so it can be a family-friendly delight with catchy tunes. Many elements from the book are softened or removed entirely, including violence and sexual themes.

Related: Is the Wicked Movie Split Across Two Parts?

In other words, people who grab the pretty new cover expecting to find the same story they enjoyed in theaters might be in for a shock. This makes the new movie tie-in cover for the same old book a bit concerning for some readers familiar with the text. Because it draws images from the film, many might be expecting to find a similar story between the covers, and that simply isn’t the case.

And while the “just before the holidays” timing is surely no coincidence from a marketing perspective, this makes the misleading cover all the more concerning to some.

People going in the wicked book expecting the same cute and comforting story as the movie pic.twitter.com/OJYpcBMNgg — lyris is feeling unmoored 🌲 (@vasttelia) November 29, 2024

One big issue, as pointed out in this thread, is the fear that parents will buy the book for their young children. Parents and other grown-ups may not realize that the book features some adult acts and mature themes and may simply think this is a great gift for the kid who enjoyed the movie.

While some young adults may well be ready for this book, it’s not something you necessarily want to gift to someone without knowing what they’re going to encounter in the story. Let’s just say you’ll be holding space for more than the lyrics to “Defying Gravity” if you hand this to someone who hasn’t had The Talk just yet.

Keep in mind, book lovers aren’t saying you shouldn’t read the book. Gregory Maguire’s novel is excellent and well worth a read for the writing and the unique look at the complicated character of the Wicked Witch. However, readers should go in prepared, as Maguire’s twisted fairy tale has more in common with the Brothers Grimm than Sondheim.

So from the bookish among us, a warning for new fans thinking of picking up Wicked. Make sure you read – or gift – with an understanding that the book tackles the difficult themes of social belonging, love, and good vs. evil much more directly than its musical counterpart.

Wicked is now playing in theaters.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy