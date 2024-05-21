Marvel Studios’ Daredevil relaunch, Born Again, has been in the works since early 2022 – and fans are desperate to clap eyes on it. So, when does Daredevil: Born Again come out?

When Does Daredevil: Born Again Premiere on Disney+?

Daredevil: Born Again comes out in March 2025. Neither Marvel Studios nor Disney+ has yet confirmed the exact premiere date. Born Again was originally slated for release in early 2024, however, production troubles nixed this scheduling. Aside from delays related to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, Daredevil: Born Again suffered a major setback after Marvel Studios fired showrunners Matt Corman and Chris Ord and restarted development in September 2023.

Dario Scardapane replaced Corman and Ord the following month and set about retooling their vision for Daredevil: Born Again. This reportedly involved a shift away from an action-lite, courtroom procedural format that didn’t see star Charlie Cox suit up as Daredevil until Episode 4. It also meant bringing back two of Cox’s fellow legacy Daredevil cast members, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively.

Scardapane’s revamped Daredevil: Born Again also consists of fewer episodes than initially advertised. When Marvel Studios unveiled Born Again, it touted Season 1 as an epic 18-episode narrative. But now, the Daredevil revival’s debut season will run for just nine episodes. That said, industry insider Jeff Sneider recently claimed that Born Again will still have 18 episodes, just split across two seasons. This remains unconfirmed for now, however.

Regardless of the total number of Daredevil: Born Again installments, Charlie Cox recently assured fans the show is worth the wait. Cox praised Born Again‘s revised creative direction during a panel at Awesome Con 2024, particularly Woll and Henson’s return. “When we came back to filming, and they had made some changes, which you guys have probably read about and stuff, it was clear that Foggy and Karen are kind of the heartbeat of our show, and always were,” he said.

