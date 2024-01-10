An MCU show or movie paving the way for the next big thing is to be expected at this point, and Disney+’s latest show continues the trend. In fact, Echo‘s mid-credits scene sets up a major Daredevil storyline involving Kingpin.

What Happens in Echo’s Mid-Credits Scene?

Echo focuses on the conflict between Maya Lopez and Wilson Fisk that started in Hawkeye. After discovering that Kingpin played a part in her father’s death, Maya shoots her mentor in the face, setting the stage for her solo series. And things only get wilder from there because, in addition to reconnecting with her family and getting back at her former boss, Maya discovers she has ancestral powers.

When Fisk arrives in Maya’s hometown, she thinks she’ll have to use those powers to finish what she started. However, she takes things in a different direction, helping Fisk heal from all the trauma he suffered as a child. This leads to Fisk leaving Maya behind and turning his sights to a new endeavor.

In Echo‘s mid-credits scene, Kingpin is on his plane, trying to figure out a solution to the issues in New York. He’s distracted, however, by a conversation on the television about the New York City mayoral race. The pundits are debating whether a candidate exists that would truly fight for the city, which piques Fisk’s interest.

How Echo’s Mid-Credits Scene Sets Up a Major Daredevil Storyline

Of course, what the Echo mid-credits scene sets up is Kingpin running for mayor of New York City. This development shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Daredevil: Born Again set photos featured “Mayor Fisk” memorabilia. However, confirmation of the start of Fisk’s political career means Born Again will be borrowing from a major Daredevil storyline from the comics.

In Marvel Comics, after the Secret Empire storyline, Fisk becomes mayor of NYC and begins to crack down on vigilantism. Obviously, this upsets Daredevil, who rallies other street-level heroes and tries to fight back. It doesn’t go well, but Matt Murdock realizes he can do some good from the inside and applies for the role of deputy mayor. He lands the job, and soon after, Fisk is attacked by the Hand and unable to run the city, leaving Murdock in charge.

Daredevil uses this opportunity to make the city safer, which forces Fisk to give up his crusade once he recovers and returns to office. And that’s not the last time Mayor Fisk appears, as he also has run-ins with Spider-Man and others before being forced out of office.

With the Avengers of the MCU disbanded and heroes like Daredevil and Spider-Man on their own in NYC, it’s the perfect time for Fisk to take charge of the city. He might even be the one that moves into Avengers Tower, making life even more complicated for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.