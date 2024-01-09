The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a rough go of it recently. Movies and shows aren’t landing like they used to, and behind-the-scenes drama continues to cause issues. However, this show will attempt to right the ship. Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Echo.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Echo

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez

Playing the titular character in Echo is Alaqua Cox, who is an MCU veteran. She made her debut as Maya Lopez in 2021’s Hawkeye, which saw her character hunting Clint Barton after he killed her father during his time as Ronin. Hawkeye was Cox’s acting debut, but that show proved she has what it takes to lead a Disney+ series.

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk

Also making his MCU debut in Hawkeye was Wilson Fisk, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, who first played the character in Netflix’s Daredevil series. Kingpin now returns in Echo to seek revenge against his adoptive daughter after she turned against him. D’Onofrio has been in the acting game for decades, appearing in series like Law & Order: Criminal Intent and movies like Full Metal Jacket and Men in Black.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock

Echo is set to be a Daredevil reunion, as Charlie Cox appears as Matt Murdock in the Disney+ series. Cox is slowly becoming a major fixture in the MCU, showing up in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. He’s also set to star alongside D’Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again, another Marvel series coming to Disney+.

Chaske Spencer as Henry “Black Crow” Lopez

Maya’s family will be a big part of Echo, and that includes her uncle Henry, played by Chaske Spencer. The actor is probably best known for his role as Sam Uley in The Twilight Saga, but he’s also no stranger to the Marvel Universe, appearing in two episodes of Jessica Jones. Spencer’s next project will be the sequel to Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River, directed by Kari Skogland.

Devery Jacobs as Bonnie

Returning home after leaving New York will prove complicated for Maya after she runs into her estranged cousin, Devery Jacobs’ Bonnie. Jacobs has found critical success working on FX’s Reservation Dogs as a writer, actor, and director. She’s also coming off a prominent role in Disney+’s What If…?, voicing Kahhori, a Mohawk woman who gains the power of the Space Stone.

Additional Actors in Echo

Of course, a show of this caliber has an ensemble cast to help bring it to life. Here are some of the other actors that will appear in Echo: