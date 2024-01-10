Echo’s solo series on Disney+ is obviously a massive moment for her character, but it also features a couple of Marvel heavyweights. Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk return for the series after appearing in previous MCU projects. Here’s an answer to how many episodes of Echo Daredevil is in.

How Many Episodes of Echo Is Daredevil In, Answered

Fans thinking they would have to wait several episodes to see the Man Without Fear were surely surprised when he appeared in the first episode of Echo. During The Blip, Maya Lopez watches her father, William, die at the hands of Ronin, aka Clint Barton. She loses her way after that, and her father’s colleague, Wilson Fisk, helps her by giving her a job, which puts her at odds with Daredevil.

In the first episode of Echo, “Chafa,” Maya and two men working for Fisk go after some goons who are looking to move in on Kingpin’s turf. They battle it out until Daredevil arrives, and he’s upset because he has been watching the crew. Matt and Maya fight to basically a stalemate, with Fisk even mentioning that she fought the hero better than any of his other lackeys.

Related: Echo’s Kingpin Will Become the Thanos of the Street-Level MCU

Unfortunately, if fans thought this was the beginning of a new rivalry, they were mistaken, as that is Daredevil’s only appearance in the show. Despite the hero’s nemesis, Kingpin, playing a major role in Echo, the powers that be decided to wait until Daredevil: Born Again to focus on that angle and instead opted to flesh out the villain’s relationship with Maya. And that certainly works in the show’s favor, as any conflict between Daredevil and Kingpin would’ve taken away from the real story.

If you’re interested in more Echo content, here are all the major actors and the cast list for the Disney+ show.