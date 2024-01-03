Echo’s Kingpin Will Become the Thanos of the Street-Level MCU

For fans who aren’t planning to tune into Marvel Studios’ Echo, this information might change your mind. Producer Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that Kingpin will become the “Thanos of the street-level corner of the MCU.”

While speaking with Screen Rant, Winderbaum was asked about Wilson Fisk’s role in future MCU shows and whether he was on his way to becoming a more grounded version of the Mad Titan. “Oh man, you kinda hit the nail on the head,” he said. “I can’t say too much, only that, as a chapter in Wilson Fisk’s life, this is a crucial one and sets the stage in some remarkable ways for what’s coming next.”

Of course, at this point, Kingpin should be a pretty familiar name to fans. Vincent D’onofrio’s iteration of the character was a standout during his time on Netflix’s Daredevil, so much so that his version made the transition to the MCU alongside Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock. He made his MCU debut in Hawkeye, where he cut a deal with Kate Bishop’s mother and worked with Alaqua Cox’s Echo.

Despite being left for dead in Hawkeye, Fisk will return in Echo later this month, seemingly working to get back at his adoptive daughter after their falling out. And he is sure to make it out of the series alive, as he’s set for a major role in Daredevil: Born Again, which has been dealing with some behind-the-scenes issues but will surely reignite the rivalry between Daredevil and Kingpin.

And that rivalry will likely be the foundation of Fisk’s ascent to Thanos-level threat. He’s a villain with a lot of hype behind him, and with the MCU in need of major threats, he’s as good a candidate as any. Maybe this will even lead to him confronting a certain Web-Slinger.