Marvel’s Echo Trailer Brings Back Kingpin, Daredevil & Reveals Release Date

The first trailer for Disney+’s Echo is here, and the footage from the Hawkeye spinoff shows off the titular character, Kingpin, and Daredevil.

You can watch the trailer below.

Despite being a spin-off of Hawkeye, this trailer makes Echo look a lot more like Netflix’s Daredevil, with plenty of fights, violence, and a muted color scheme. That’s not to mention the fact that Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) appears to be acting more like the simmering evil that he was in Daredevil and not the near punchline he functioned as in Hawkeye. And to really prove to everyone that this show is lining up with the old Netflix Defenders shows, it’s another Marvel series to land a TV-MA rating. Finally, it’s also coming to Hulu, where Disney is housing much of its more mature content. The show is for adults, guys.

Echo will pick up where Hawkeye left the character as Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) finds herself returning home to reconnect with her heritage and figure out what being the niece of Fisk means for her. It also features Kingpin heavily as the series jumps around in time functioning both as a continuation of her storyline in Hawkeye and an original story for the character. In fact, we see Fisk beating a hot dog salesman into a bloody pulp to protect childhood Maya in the trailer.

Along with Cox and D’Onofrio, the series will star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Cody Lightning, with Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon. It’s being directed by Indigenous filmmakers Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie.

Of course, one name that we know is going to be showing up from this trailer is Charlie Cox as the actor played Daredevil in the Netflix series and at 1:27 we get a shot of Daredevil getting punched hard by Echo. Cox has already reprised his role as the man without fear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and was all set to quickly jump into his own series right after Echo but the show has hit multiple roadblocks and is now back at square one with a new showrunner coming in.

Echo on the other hand is moving fast. For the first time, Disney+ will drop the entire season of a show at once. All episodes for the series will be available on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10.