Did Brandon Gibbs From 90 Day Fiance Really Pass Away?

TLC’s massive 90 Day Fiance franchise has dealt with its fair share of tragedies. From deaths to arrests, the cast members on the various shows have been through the wringer. However, there’s the occasional hoax that spreads misinformation. So, did Brandon Gibbs from 90 Day Fiance really pas away?

Brandon Gibbs From 90 Day Fiance’s Death Hoax, Explained

Brandon started appearing on 90 Day Fiance after getting into a relationship with Julia Trubkina, a woman from Russia. She came over to the United Stated to be with Brandon, who lived on a farm in Virginia with his parents. While she was excited, things started to unravel for the couple, and in 2024, a strange portion of the fanbase started a rumor that Brandon passed away, which wasn’t true.

It’s unclear why anyone would want the world to think that Brandon was dead, but it could be that Julia’s 90 Day Fiance supporters wanted to get back at him for the way he was treating her. After all, he let his parents have far too much say in their relationship, even pressuring them to have kids when Julia didn’t want to. There was also a lack of support from Brandon, with him missing the ceremony for Julia’s citizenship (via Screen Rant).

Despite the hoax, though, the couple were teasing a big announcement on their social media accounts, leading some fans to speculate that they were preparing to call it quits. However, it turns out that the pair are set to appear in the second season of 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort, which sees couples with a lot of problems try to patch things up.

The Last Resort doesn’t have the best track record so far, and with Brandon using his parents to help promote his stint on the show, things aren’t looking great. However, Julia and Brandon still post each other on social media, even though The Last Resort filmed some time ago, so it’s possible that the show and the events surrounding Brandon’s “death” brought them closer together and they want to continue to work things out behind the scenes. Only time will tell how long they can keep the good times going.

And that’s whether Brandon Gibbs from 90 Day Fiance really passed away. If you’re interested in more, here’s why Brittany from the TLC series retired from reality TV.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.



