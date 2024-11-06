90 Day Fiance: Vanja Grbic and Božo Vrdoljak’s Relationship, Explored

There are a lot of 90 Day Fiance relationships that could be described as complicated, and Vanja and Božo’s is certainly one of them. Here’s what you need to know about the relationship between Vanja Grbic and Božo Vrdoljak from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Recommended Videos

Vanja Grbic and Božo Vrdoljak From 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Relationship, Explained

Vanjia, 41, lives in Orlando, Florida, and is a woman who does not like to stand still. She juggles four careers, being a belly dancer, make-up artist, vegan baker, and medical sales rep. However, her last relationship of 11 years did not end well, when she discovered it was basically a lie. Her ex was cheating on her with another woman, potentially for a long time.

So, she stayed away from dating for a while and took a trip to Bosnia, where she was originally from, moving on to Croatia. There, in the town of Split, she went on Tinder or a Tinder-style dating app and swiped right on basketball player Božo. Unfortunately, he didn’t reply until she’d left the country and gone back to the US, but they chatted over the next eight months.

Vanjia was impressed by Božo’s physical appearance, including his washboard abs, but she also loved the way he made her laugh. However, a few months into their online relationship, he told her he couldn’t see her anymore because he was seeing someone locally.

That would have been the end of things, but Božo then texted her back saying he was no longer with the other girl and wanted to work on the relationship. Vanja agreed, and she went to meet him in Split.

However, once she got there, the man she thought was her boyfriend said he didn’t feel any chemistry with her. “We were building a connection for months, but if she got some impression we were a boyfriend and girlfriend, I feel sorry for her,” he told the cameras.

Related: 90 Day Fiance: Are Kimberly and TJ Still Together?

Are Božo and Vanja From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

While we didn’t get confirmation of a break-up on-screen, it appears the two are not together. As reported by ScreenRant, Božo appears not to have been entirely honest from the beginning. He painted himself as a professional basketball player, when, in fact, it was more of a hobby, though he had made some small amount of cash for it. He also felt intimidated by Vanja’s success; he was jobless and living with his mother and his aunt.

There may be a bigger reason, however, that he and Vanja are not together. It seems he’s still in love with his ex-girlfriend Rachelle, an American who now lives in Bosnia. The pair appear to be back together according to 90 Day Fiance Merrypants (via ScreenRant), and Božo also introduced her as his girlfriend on his Instagram before the show started.

It’s hard to say what Božo’s intentions genuinely were. Was Vanja misreading his intentions as more than friendship? If they’d just messaged over social media, say Facebook or Twitter, that’d be understandable, but he was on a dating app. And while we may learn more from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days‘ Tell All Special, it appears that the two are not in a relationship.

So, the explanation for Vanja Grbic and Božo Vrdoljak from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days‘ relationship is that Božo told Vanja he was only after friendship, though his feelings for his ex-girlfriend, who he seems to be back with, may have muddied the waters.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy