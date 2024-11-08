90 Day Fiance: Why Did Brittany Retire From Reality TV?

It’s not often that a reality TV star wants to leave the spotlight, but sometimes, enough is enough. After all, being vulnerable in front of millions of people is scary, especially when you do it more than once. So, why did Brittany from 90 Day Fiance retire from reality TV?

Why Doesn’t Brittany From 90 Day Fiance Want To Be on TV Anymore?

Brittany Banks’ 90 Day Fiance journey started on The Other Way, which documented her relationship with Yazan Abu Horira. The two met while Yazan was visiting the United States and really hit it off. The only problem was that Yazan lived in Jordan. To try and make things work, Brittany moved across the world, a decision that proved to be the beginning of the end for the couple.

Like a lot of Americans on The Other Way, Brittany had trouble acclimating to life in Jordan. The Islamic culture proved to be too much for her, and she could never get Yazan’s parents to take a liking to her. This formed a rift in the relationship, and without a light at the end of the tunnel, the two parted ways, with Brittany moving back to the United States and Yazan finding love with another woman.

However, Brittany wasn’t ready to give up on love and decided to make the jump to 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life. But rather than focus on one relationship, she dated two guys, Justin and Terrance. Brittany already knew Justin, having gone to school with him, but she ended up picking Terrance, who was less her type. Their time together didn’t last long, though, and by the Tell All, she had ghosted him (via Screen Rant).

Since then, Brittany has yet to appear on another reality show, and it doesn’t seem like it’s because there’s no interest. After a fan asked her about the possibility of joining the Baddies franchise, which features groups of women from across the country dealing with all sorts of drama, she said, “absolutely not.” It’s unclear if it’s the subject matter of the series that’s the deal breaker, but Brittany clearly isn’t looking to appear on TV again just for the fun of it; she was trying to find love, and it didn’t work out.

And that’s why Brittany from 90 Day Fiance retired from reality TV.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

