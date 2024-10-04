All 90 Day Fiance Deaths, Confirmed

90 Day Fiance introduces viewers to people from all over the world hoping to find love. However, they’re never on the journey alone, as friends and family members appear frequently on the various shows. Here are all the people who have appeared on 90 Day Fiance that have passed away.

Recommended Videos

Every 90 Day Fiance Death

Jason Hitch

The only main 90 Day Fiance cast member to pass away is Jason Hitch, who died in 2021 due to complications from COVID-19 at 45 years old. His journey started in Season 2 of the flagship show after he married Cássia Tavares, who moved from Brazil to be with him. The couple separated in 2017 and divorced in 2018.

Glenda Standridge

Angela Deem rose to stardom due to her tumultuous relationship with Michael llesanmi, and her mother, Glenda Standridge, was by her daughter’s side every step of the way. Sadly, in 2020, Gelnda passed away just a few hours after Angela and Michael got married in Nigeria.

Gary Rathgeber

Corey Rathgeber gave up his life in America to move to Ecuador to be with Evelin Villegas in Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. That meant leaving behind his family, including his father, Gary Rathgeber, who died from an inflamed pancreas in 2019. The two were unable to reunite, and it affected Corey greatly as he tried to make things work with Evelin.

Remedios

The sixth season of Before the 90 Days documents the love story of Sheila Mangubat and David Dangerfield. Born deaf and having a comfortable life in Nebraska, David took a big chance by traveling to the Philippines to meet his partner. Unfortunately, one day after meeting David, Sheila’s mom, Remedios, fell down the stairs early in the morning and died, leaving her family heartbroken.

Related: Are Tim and Veronica From 90 Day Fiance Still Together? Answered

Sally

Parents are typically a major roadblock in 90 Day Fiance, but Kim Menzies’s mom, Sally, was always in her daughter’s corner. Kim traveled to Tanzania to be with Usman Umar and had her mother’s blessing. After Kim’s season of Before the 90 Days came to a close, however, Sally passed away, with Kim taking to Instagram to post a tribute to her “best friend.”

Elmira Sukaj

Florian Sukaj left Albania to come to the United States to be with Stacey Silva, who has appeared alongside her sister Darcy on several 90 Day Fiance shows. Their romance was a whirlwind, with the two getting married shortly after Florian arrived. Sadly, Florian’s sister, Elmira, passed away due to cancer in 2021, and he was unable to visit for a while due to COVID-19 restrictions in Albania.

Jose Joaquin

Guillermo Rojer and his partner, Kara Bass, wanted a storybook wedding in the United States. So, once he came over from the Dominican Republic, they got to work. However, during all the preparation, Guillermo found out his brother, Jose Joaquin, had passed away. While Guillermo was unable to travel home due to restrictions with his visa, he found a way to honor his brother during the ceremony, leaving a seat open for him (via In Touch).

Adriel Hassan

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco are a popular 90 Day Fiance couple, with fans always enjoying their positive attitude. Sadly, they had to go through something no parent ever should when their 7-month-old baby, Adriel Hassan, died due to complications from surgery. “Life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter … his heart couldn’t take it … my heart is broken. It’s a big pain,” Francisco wrote on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy