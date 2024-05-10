Does Elektra Die in Netflix’s Daredevil?

Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios’ relationship in Daredevil Season 2 is the stuff of Greek tragedy. But does Elektra really die in Netflix’s Daredevil series?

Elektra’s Fate in Netflix’s Daredevil, Explained

Yes, Electra does die… but she doesn’t stay dead for long. Elektra dies in Daredevil Season 2, Episode 13, “A Cold Day in Hell’s Kitchen,” defending Matt Murdock from a horde of Hand assassins. In an ironic twist, the Hand resurrects Elektra in The Defenders, a crossover series that brings together all of Netflix’s MCU shows.

Elektra loses the memories of her past life following her resurrection and is easily manipulated into becoming the Hand’s newest agent. She eventually takes control of the shadowy organization, culminating in a showdown between her and the Defenders. This includes Murdock’s Daredevil, who ultimately remains by Elektra’s side when her plans implode (literally).

The Defenders quickly rolled back Daredevil’s apparent demise, and Murdock has since appeared in other MCU movies and TV shows. By contrast, Elektra’s final fate is left ambiguous. In theory, Elektra should’ve been killed a second time in The Defenders finale. However, Murdock’s survival leaves the door open for her return. After all, we never see Elektra’s dead body – and even if we did, would it matter? Plus, Elektra has died at least twice in Marvel’s comic book canon, and neither of these exits proved permanent. Bottom line: never count Elektra out.

Is Elektra in Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again?

No, Elektra isn’t expected to appear in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Daredevil relaunch, Daredevil: Born Again. None of Marvel Studios’ official statements regarding Daredevil: Born Again have mentioned the involvement of the fan-favorite femme fatale. Moreover, actor Élodie Yung (who portrayed Elektra in both Daredevil and The Defenders) isn’t attached to the production. This all points to Elektra’s MCU story being over, at least as far as Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is concerned.

That said, Marvel Studios has added several legacy cast members to Daredevil: Born Again‘s line-up after hitting reset on the project in October 2023. Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer will now reportedly reprise their respective Daredevil roles. Woll and Henson’s involvement is especially notable, as neither star was onboard pre-reset. Zurer’s inclusion also bears mentioning, as Sandrine Holt was originally hired to replace her as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk.

So, Yung could still possibly show up as Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again, but that doesn’t mean she will.

Daredevil and The Defenders are both currently streaming on Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again is slated to premiere on the platform sometime in 2025.

