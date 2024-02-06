Set Photos Reveal Bullseye’s New Look in Daredevil: Born Again

After Kingpin and Daredevil appeared in Echo, the studio is rapidly getting Daredevil: Born Again through production, and new set photos taken from the shoot are showing off a new, comic-inspired look for one of the series’ villains, Bullseye.

Charlie Cox's stunt double was spotted filming a fight sequence in a new Daredevil suit for #DaredevilBornAgain



SEE EVERY PHOTO HERE: https://t.co/BmB6S5ZJpT pic.twitter.com/iUACbx806v — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 6, 2024

The images provide not only a full look at Charlie Cox shooting some scenes for the show but also his stunt double doing a sequence with someone dressed as Bullseye. While we’ve already seen Daredevil in the MCU in both She-Hulk and Echo, this is our first full look at what the Man Without Fear will look like in his own MCU series. Meanwhile, Bullseye has yet to make an appearance in the MCU, making these images very important.

To those who don’t read the comics, this might look like a drastic departure, but it appears that the reborn Bullseye will have a look that is pretty faithful to his current comic book get-up but won’t have the iconic bullseye logo on the forehead of his costume. That’s a bit strange for the MCU, but with the Daredevil series being so grounded, it makes sense, and anything is better than Colin Farrell’s weird scar thing.

Continuing the MCU’s commitment to making the Netflix Daredevil series canon, Wilson Bethel is returning to the role of Bullseye. The actor didn’t technically play the character in the third season of Daredevil but instead played FBI Agent Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, who was teased as becoming Bullseye at the end of the series. The third season of Daredevil focussed heavily on Dex, making him and Kingpin some of the most fleshed-out bad guys in all of the MCU. Daredevil smartly gave its villains time to breathe and be characters of their own, and hopefully, that will carry over to Daredevil: Born Again.

Bethel isn’t the only actor returning for the new series. All three of the show’s leads – Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) – are coming back. Of course, Vincent D’Onofrio will carry on being Marvel’s best villain, Wilson Fisk, and, more surprisingly, Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his fantastic take on The Punisher. While Marvel’s cinematic hopes may rest on Deadpool 3, it’s looking more and more like Daredevil: Born Again will be its next big swing on streaming.