Deadpool 3 Could ‘Save the Marvel Universe,’ Says X-Men: First Class Director

Most people are aware of the tailspin that the MCU finds itself in, but Matthew Vaughn, director of X-Men: First Class, says that Shawn Levy’s upcoming Deadpool 3 could save the Marvel Universe.

Vaughn, who evidently has some inside information on the upcoming third Deadpool film, told BroBible’s “Post Credit” podcast that from what he’s heard about the film, it will have a massive impact on reigniting the MCU.

“The few snippets that I know about ‘Deadpool vs. Wolverine’ — or ‘Wolverine vs. Deadpool,’ I’m sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak — are unbelievable,” Vaughn said while also possibly letting slip a possible new name for the film. “That’s going to be the jolt…the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it’s going to bring that body back to life…I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel Universe.”

Of course, with shooting just wrapping on the project, Vaughn hasn’t seen the film. Still, it’s a pretty good guess that the movie could reignite passion for the MCU. Obviously, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is an insanely popular character, but the movie is also bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and putting him into his vintage yellow costume for the first time. That’s not to mention that this will be the first R-rated MCU movie and the first film to focus on a character from the X-Men side of the franchise that was moved over when Disney bought Fox. More important than all that, Dogpool will be in the film.

Vaughn also has some idea of what it takes to revitalize a superhero franchise. As the director of X-Men: First Class, Vaughn brought the heroes back from the dead after two woefully awful films, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Now, his efforts were rewarded by other directors driving the franchise off a cliff once again, but he still delivered.

Deadpool 3 will try to save the Marvel Universe when it hits theaters on July 26.