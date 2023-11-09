Ryan Reynolds Reveals Dogpool Will Be in Deadpool 3, Confirms Release Date

It looks like the SAG-AFTRA strike ending has finally allowed Ryan Reynolds to announce the truly massive casting news for Deadpool 3. Dogpool will be in the movie, and she will be played by the ugly mutt below (no name given).

Deadpool 3‘s filming has been on hold during the strike but with that ending last night it will hopefully get back on track quickly. Reynold’s revealed that Dogpool’s role in the film probably won’t be as involved as the less popular characters such as Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, but that we should expect plushies.

“Did @Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024,” he said in the post.

Much like the reveal of Dogpool, Reynolds saved the truly big news for the end. There has been speculation that because of the filming delays Deadpool 3 would be delayed from its summer 2024 release date. The film was scheduled for May 3, which is an early summer release, and seems to at least be staying in that season. It’s possible the movie gets pushed around a few weeks or even a month but it’s clearly not getting a major delay.

For those of you unfamiliar, Dogpool is indeed an actual character from the comic books. He was a member of the Deadpool Corps, a group of Deadpools from across the multiverse. The comic book Dogpool wasn’t quite as ugly as the film version but given the multiverse-based plot that’s going to probably pull Deadpool and Wolverine into the MCU it makes sense that other versions of Deadpool are going to show up.

This, of course, isn’t the first animal version of a hero from another universe that we’ve seen in the MCU. Loki met Alligator Loki in the first season of Loki.