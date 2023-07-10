Hugh Jackman Reveals His Yellow-and-Blue Wolverine Look in First Deadpool 3 Image

Over the years, Hugh Jackman has sported a lot of looks as Wolverine, from the black leather of the original X-Men films to the stretched-the-breaking-point undershirt of The Wolverine to the flannel shirts of Logan. What he has never worn, or really even come close to, is the character’s classic yellow-and-blue costume combo. Well, it looks like Deadpool 3 is about to change that as Hugh Jackman showed off on his Instagram story a first look at the film with him in a familiar yellow-and-blue Wolverine costume.

As you can see from the fun little images down below, the new Wolverine costume in Deadpool 3 is very in line with Wolverine’s most iconic look, bringing the blue boots and gloves on top of the full yellow body to the big screen finally. Of course, the outfit is updated and turned into actual clothing in a few ways. Still, it’s a stellar adaptation of a look that, honestly, worked in the comics but could have looked absolutely ridiculous on a real person. Toning down the blue obviously helps a lot, and ditching the underwear is also key.

Deadpool 3 is set to bring the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally after Disney’s buyout of Fox, and obviously, it’s going to do this in a big way with both an R rating and the meta-antics of the character (already tested successfully in She-Hulk). The return of Jackman as Wolverine was a bit of a surprise casting as he’d already delivered a fantastic swan song with Logan, but the chance to work with real-life friend Ryan Reynolds in a third-wall-breaking film pulled him back in. Just how and why the X-Men will be pulled into the MCU is a bit unclear, but the recent casting announcement of Jennifer Garner returning as Elektra makes it sound like more multiverse shenanigans will be going on. That or Deadpool will just turn to the screen and say, “Oh, the X-Men are a thing now,” and we’ll be done with it.

Deadpool 3 is set to release on May 3, 2024.

Update: Here is a newly released higher-res image.