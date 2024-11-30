‘Can’t Be Serious’: Fans Are Convinced One Spider-Verse Actor Is Losing It Over Hailee Steinfeld’s Engagement

Shipping is something most celebrities have to deal with. Fans love it when famous people date, especially if the characters they play do. However, the thing Spider-Verse fans came to realize is that not everyone is meant to be. Now they’re hoping Shameik Moore figured that out as well.

Recommended Videos

On November 29th, 2024, Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took to Instagram to announce that they had gotten engaged. They waited a week to drop the bombshell, with Allen proposing while on his bye week from the NFL season. But between all the congratulations messages came a cryptic tweet posted by one of Steinfeld’s co-stars.

“There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come,” Moore wrote on X. “And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply.”

Now, it’s not all that peculiar for Moore to drop something on X without context. Scrolling down his page will reveal plenty of strange posts that probably only make sense to him, such as “Sometimes you gotta remind the people who tf you are.” and “Focus on the positive things. Time will heal the rest.” However, it’s the timing of his most recent tweet that has the internet buzzing, claiming that he feels some type of way about Steinfeld’s engagement announcement.

Moore and Steinfeld have worked closely together since the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. Of course, they voice Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, respectively, and the characters’ relationship became a major plot point in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with it being clear that they had feelings for one another. What poured gas on the fire, though, were clips from junket interviews where Moore would compliment Steinfeld.

Related: ‘This Is Different’: Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shocks Internet With New Hairstyle

Searching “Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld” on Google will produce numerous compilations that feature videos of Moore saying something nice about Steinfeld, only for the actress to sort of brush it off. It’s important to note that some of them may be taken out of context, but it’s clear what the Internet thinks Moore was trying to do, and they’re not letting him off the hook after his tweet.

“Bro crashing out over hailee I can’t blame him,” said one X user.

“This tweet following the news so soon is insane,” added another.

The reactions got so out of control that Moore had to respond. “Had no idea Hailee is engaged!” he said on X. “That’s amazing, I’m here reflecting on my 2024 goals that are rolling over into 2025. Gods timing.”

Some fans still aren’t convinced, but Moore set the record straight and made it clear that he’s happy for his co-star. So, the Internet can rest easy – at least until it decides to pick apart the press interviews ahead of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which currently does not have a release date.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy