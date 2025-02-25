Avatar: Seven Havens Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast & More

The OG animated Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise is officially returning to the small screen with a new follow-up series, Avatar: Seven Havens. Here’s everything we know about Avatar: Seven Havens, including its release date, plot synopsis, confirmed cast members, and more!

Avatar: Seven Havens does not yet have a release date – or even a release window. All we know is that the show is currently in active development, with franchise creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko at the helm. That said, it’s probably at least a year away from debuting on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ (animation takes a long time). We’ll update this section when Seven Havens‘ release date is announced.

Avatar: Seven Havens Plot Synopsis

Avatar: Seven Havens follows the exploits of a new, as-yet-unnamed Avatar, sometime after The Legend of Korra. Check out Nickelodeon Animation’s official plot synopsis below:

“Avatar: Seven Havens is set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

Avatar: Seven Havens Confirmed Cast

There are currently no voice actors attached to Avatar: Seven Havens. Indeed, it’s possible that casting hasn’t even begun! Presumably, the show will feature a primarily new line-up – only time will tell. We’ll update this section as soon as casting information becomes available.

Avatar: Seven Havens Number of Seasons & Episodes

Nickelodeon Animation has greenlit two seasons of Avatar: Seven Havens, labeled (in keeping with franchise convention) Book 1 and Book 2. Combined, Book 1 and Book 2 will run for 26 episodes, each with a 30-minute runtime. Whether there are any plans for additional seasons – The Last Airbender had three seasons, The Legend of Korra had four – is unclear for now.

