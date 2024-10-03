Avatar: The Last Airbender AAA RPG in Development

With movies on the way and a successful Netflix adaptation in its back pocket, Avatar: The Last Airbender is looking to make the jump to another medium. An RPG is currently in development from Paramount Game Studios and Saber Interactive that will give players control of a new Avatar.

IGN broke the story, revealing that the game will release on console and PC and take place thousands of years before the events of the original series. And in terms of gameplay, Paramount and Saber explained that players “can expect to be immersed in a vibrant world, master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world.”

“We know loyal fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender have been eager for more stories that bring them into the universe of the show, and through gaming, we’re able to expand the world-building and allow fans to experience the new content in a completely immersive way,” Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media at Paramount, told IGN. “Saber Interactive has a proven track record in bringing IP-based games to life, and we are excited to co-fund this AAA title alongside them and let fans experience this world first-hand.”

“At Saber, we are all truly fans of the IP we work with,” Josh Austin, Head of IP Development & Licensing, Saber Interactive, added. “Our team members are some of the most devoted, passionate creatives out there and it’s an honor to join forces with Avatar Studios and Paramount Games to further expand the Avatar Legends universe in video games. This unique co-fund structure is a result of our ever-expanding collaboration with Paramount, which started over a decade ago with WWZ, and we’re excited for all that’s on the horizon.”

As work on the game continues, fans of the Avatar franchise can look forward to an animated movie from Avatar Studios, set to arrive in 2026, and the second season of Netflix’s live-action series, which recently cast its Toph.

