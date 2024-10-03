Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Shows Mainstream Audiences Still Don’t Treat Animation With Respect
Category:
News
Video Games

Avatar: The Last Airbender AAA RPG in Development

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Oct 3, 2024 09:25 am

With movies on the way and a successful Netflix adaptation in its back pocket, Avatar: The Last Airbender is looking to make the jump to another medium. An RPG is currently in development from Paramount Game Studios and Saber Interactive that will give players control of a new Avatar.

Recommended Videos

IGN broke the story, revealing that the game will release on console and PC and take place thousands of years before the events of the original series. And in terms of gameplay, Paramount and Saber explained that players “can expect to be immersed in a vibrant world, master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world.”

“We know loyal fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender have been eager for more stories that bring them into the universe of the show, and through gaming, we’re able to expand the world-building and allow fans to experience the new content in a completely immersive way,” Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media at Paramount, told IGN. “Saber Interactive has a proven track record in bringing IP-based games to life, and we are excited to co-fund this AAA title alongside them and let fans experience this world first-hand.”

“At Saber, we are all truly fans of the IP we work with,” Josh Austin, Head of IP Development & Licensing, Saber Interactive, added. “Our team members are some of the most devoted, passionate creatives out there and it’s an honor to join forces with Avatar Studios and Paramount Games to further expand the Avatar Legends universe in video games. This unique co-fund structure is a result of our ever-expanding collaboration with Paramount, which started over a decade ago with WWZ, and we’re excited for all that’s on the horizon.”

As work on the game continues, fans of the Avatar franchise can look forward to an animated movie from Avatar Studios, set to arrive in 2026, and the second season of Netflix’s live-action series, which recently cast its Toph.

Post Tag:
Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67