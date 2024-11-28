‘This Broke My Heart:’ Robert Jr Shares Painful Details of His Drug Addiction In Emotional RHOSLC Scene

It’s hard not to get emotional watching Robert Jr. open up about his struggle with drug addiction to his mom, Mary Cosby, in the November 27, 2024, episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC). What makes the moment even more powerful is how Mary shows the deep love and care only a mother can offer.

The scene starts with Mary asking Robert Jr., “I want to know, how are you?” A simple question on the surface, but from a mother worried about losing her connection with her son, it carried so much weight. That question opened the door to Robert Jr. admitting his struggles with drug use.

Fans of RHOSLC already knew Robert Jr. had a history with drugs, but what shocked everyone was how deeply his addiction went. He confessed to taking Xanax and Adderall the night before and shared that, in the past, he had also mixed Xanax with other substances like acid, MDMA, and cocaine.

Hearing this, Mary broke down in tears. But instead of focusing on her own pain, she saw this as a chance to strengthen her bond with her son and remind him he wasn’t alone. “You’re my friend, you’re my son, you’re my gift,” she told him. This made Robert Jr. tear up too, showing how much her understanding and kindness meant to him during such a tough moment.

Mary has described Robert Jr. as “sheltered” in the past, and after hearing his confession, she felt a wave of guilt, wondering if she could have done something sooner to protect him. She admitted to feeling like she had let him down. Still, fans praised her for how she handled this difficult talk, saying she did the right thing by offering love and support instead of judgment. One viewer commented, “This is what parents mean when they say you’re safe with me. This broke my heart and made me proud of them at the same time.”

Many fans were also surprised by how real and emotional the scene was, which isn’t always expected from reality TV. One X user wrote, “This is one of, if not, the most powerful & real scenes ever on Housewives. What Robert Jr shared is something many wouldn’t admit to. You can tell he and Mary are close because he spoke openly.”

Before the episode aired, Mary had hinted on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast that the moment would be deeply emotional, saying, “I don’t know if reality TV has ever gone this far.” She reassured fans about Robert Jr., adding, “He’s steady, which for me means healthy. He’s doing good.”

This episode of RHOSLC serves as a reminder of how important it is to ask for help or have honest conversations about addiction with loved ones. If you or someone you know is struggling with drug use, reaching out can make all the difference.

Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. CT, streaming on Peacock.

