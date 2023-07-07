Deadpool 3 Will Bring Back Jennifer Garner as Elektra for Some Reason

Jennifer Garner will return to the role of Elektra Natchios in Deadpool 3, per THR, because we live in an era where everything old is worthy of nostalgia, no matter how reviled the thing originally was. (Yes, we’re looking at a couple of those cameos in The Flash.) Garner originally played Elektra in the 2003 20th Century Fox movie Daredevil, which starred Ben Affleck, and she starred in her own Elektra movie in 2005. Neither reviewed well, and neither gets talked about very often anymore. But… nostalgia! So now we have Jennifer Garner Elektra in Deadpool 3.

Okay, to be fair, Deadpool 3 will very obviously be another action comedy, and it will probably use the presence of Garner as just an excuse to tell even more meta jokes. It has been rumored this movie is yet another “multiverse” story, so the whole film could end up being a spoof of the last few years of Marvel filmmaking. That’s uncertain. But what we do know for sure is that this is an R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine, and it’s directed by regular Reynolds collaborator Shawn Levy. Reynolds and Levy had already worked together with Garner on The Adam Project, so this just feels like an extension of that positive working relationship.

Incidentally, there is a separate, unverified rumor that Ben Affleck will return as Daredevil in Deadpool 3 as well. THR does not corroborate or even reference that rumor, but if it turned out to be true, it would appear that Deadpool 3 is just a comedic dumping ground for Marvel characters from the 20th Century Fox movies.

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to release in theaters on May 3, 2024.