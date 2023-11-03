Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman’s Reaction to Wolverine’s Iconic Blue and Yellow Suit Was Great

According to Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, Hugh Jackman was exceptionally excited to don Wolverine’s comic book-accurate costume.

Speaking to Jake’s Takes on YouTube, the filmmaker discussed how the idea of having Logan appear in the yellow and blue uniform came to fruition, noting that Jackman was always enthusiastic about it. “When I approached Hugh with that idea, he’s like, ‘Fuck yeah!'” explained Levy. The director further noted that the concept of having the X-Men star return to arguably his most iconic role was actually not his, crediting Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

“I’m so happy that we were able to release that one picture before the (Writer’s Guild of America) strike paused production,” Levy continued. “I’m glad I made you that happy. It made a lot of us that happy! I have to credit… I think this would have gone down this way anyway but when we first told Kevin Feige that Hugh Jackman wanted to join the movie… My recollection is damn near the first thing he said was, ‘Okay, but let’s go with the blue and yellow. Just tell me we’re going with the blue and yellow?'”

Related: Deadpool 3 Will Bring Back Jennifer Garner as Elektra for Some Reason

In mid-2022, Marvel Studios impressed many fans by releasing one of the first official images of Deadpool 3, confirming that not only was Ryan Reynolds back in his iconic costume as Wade Wilson but that Jackman was donning Wolverine’s costume that’s been a mainstay in comics since the character’s first appearance in 1974’s The Incredible Hulk #180. Over the years, Logan has appeared in myriad outfits across his many appearances but his live-action appearances have generally placed him in casual threads or a leather costume as is the case in several of Fox’s X-Men movies.

The fact that Jackman is returning as Wolverine at all was enough to get many Marvel fans excited for Deadpool 3. The actor publically confirmed that he planned on retiring from the role after 2017’s Logan, a film that effectively put the character to rest. Despite his best intentions, Jackman explained that watching the first Deadpool movie convinced him to don the claws once more.

While Deadpool 3 was meant to hit theaters in May 2024, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has delayed the movie’s release to an unspecified date.