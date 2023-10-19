Deadpool 3 Will Be Pushed Back, Captain America 4 May Take Release Date

To the surprise of nearly no one, Disney and Marvel have decided to delay their Deadpool 3 release date, per Deadline.

The third entry in the Ryan Reynolds-starring superhero series will not make its previously planned May 3, 2024 date. Deadline says that, with the film half finished, the studios still have too much to do in terms of re-assembling the crew and finishing the production. There’s no telling when the new release date will arrive. However, to keep the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) train in motion, Marvel and Disney may try to release Captain America: Brave New World (Captain America 4) in Deadpool 3’s old slot. It’s unclear if this schedule flip will occur.

The news arrives as the heated SAG-AFTRA strike rages on, leaving the companies to make tough decisions until they can work together to provide workers with fair pay. Just a few days ago, director Shawn Levy warned that a Deadpool 3 release date delay may indeed be on the way.

“Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk,” Levy told The Wrap. “We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”

Deadpool 3‘s release date is in limbo, but the film could be the kick the MCU needs. Much to fan delight, the previous two films in the series brought fourth-wall-breaking jokes and cartoonish gore to movie screens. A third film will likely maintain that same tone, but this time, viewers can expect a multiverse crossover that attempts to tie in heroes like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine with the MCU. Whether or not that will work out for Reynolds, Jackman, Marvel, and Disney is anyone’s guess, but you can be sure to stay tuned to find out while we wait for a release date.