Deadpool 3 Is Half Finished, But Its Release Date Is in Risk

Deadpool 3’s filming is well underway, but its May 3, 2024, release date could well be in jeopardy.

Speaking to The Wrap, director Shawn Levy confirmed that half of the movie had been filmed and edited. But, with the SAG-AFTRA strike still ongoing, the release date is still very much in the air. “I don’t even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3,” he explained.

Aside from Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, the movie will also feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, complete with a new yellow costume. It’s supposedly going to introduce Deadpool to the MCU, though we’re not convinced that’s actually going to happen.

Disney is one of the members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the organisation SAG-AFTRA is striking against, and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger has been involved in the meetings. But at the moment, negotiations have broken down, meaning there’s no real end for the SAG-AFTRA strike in sight.

Disney hasn’t officially moved the release date for Deadpool 3 again, but if you’ve already marked May 3 in red crayon, there could be a lot of crossing out in your future. And if you want to know why Hollywood’s actors are on strike (the writer’s strike has been resolved), here’s why.