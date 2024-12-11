Skeleton Crew: Who Is Alia Shawkat’s Kh’ymm (& How Is She Connected to Jod Na Nawood)?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 3, “Very Interesting, as an Astrogation Problem.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew‘s latest episode just added an intriguing new character to a galaxy far, far away: owl-like alien Kh’ymm (voiced by Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat). So, who is Kh’ymm, and how is she connected to Skeleton Crew‘s roguish ex-pirate captain, Jod Na Nawood?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Kh’ymm, Explained

Skeleton Crew Episode 3 doesn’t reveal a whole lot about Kh’ymm’s backstory – but that doesn’t mean she’s a complete enigma. We know that she’s a map expert and operates out of an observatory orbiting an unnamed gas giant. It’s also clear that she has history with Jod Na Nawood, who she knows as “Crimson Jack” (more on that later). Despite her ties to Jod, Kh’ymm is apparently more of a law-abiding citizen than Na Nawood. After all, she doesn’t hesitate to rope in some New Republic space cops to arrest Jod, and advises Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel not to trust him.

That’s about all that we know about Kh’ymm for now, other than that she seemingly has a particular soft spot for KB. Skeleton Crew co-creator Jon Watts touched on the Kh’ymm/KB bond in a recent Screen Rant interview. “I love Kh’ymm as a character, and her connection with KB is very specific,” he said. “It’s almost like when a smart kid meets another smart kid, and they become friends. She picks KB out as someone who can understand what she’s trying to tell the rest of the kids, and maybe the other kids aren’t able to follow in the same way.”

How Is Kh’ymm Connected to Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood?

The exact nature of Kh’ymm and Jod Na Nawood’s previous interactions remains a mystery for now. That said, the fact that Kh’ymm knows Jod as “Crimson Jack” is telling. In both pre and post-Disney Star Wars canon, Crimson Jack is the name of a notorious space pirate. Jod’s links to this Crimson Jack (if any) are still up in the air, however, Kh’ymm knowing him by said alias hints that she’s aware of his dubious past.

Heck, her complicity may even go further than simply knowing about Jod’s misdeeds. Was Kh’ymm herself once a pirate? Did she prowl remote hyperspace routes alongside “Jack,” before he adopted the Captain Silvo persona seen in Skeleton Crew Episode 1? It’s possible; only time (and the show’s four remaining installments) will tell!

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

