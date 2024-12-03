Skeleton Crew: Is Pirate Captain Silvo Secretly Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 1, “This Could Be a Real Adventure,” and Episode 2, “Way, Way Out Past the Barrier.”

Jude Law is officially credited as playing enigmatic Force user Jod Na Nawood in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – but is he secretly playing another character, as well? Are Jod Na Nawood and ex-pirate captain Silvo one and the same?

Are Jod Na Nawood and Captain Silvo the Same Person in Skeleton Crew?

It’s unconfirmed at this stage whether Jude Law portrays both Jod Na Nawood and Captain Silvo in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. That said, there’s already a bit of evidence that Na Nawood and Silvo are really the same guy. For one thing, Silvo’s voice during Skeleton Crew Episode 1’s opening raid-turned-mutiny – while modulated by his helmet – sounds a lot like Na Nawood’s, hinting that Law is pulling double acting duty. Then there’s Na Nawood and Silvo’s respective outfits; they’re basically wearing the same clothes. The only real difference is Silvo’s helmet and pirate hat versus Na Nawood’s hood. So, it stands to reason that Captain Silvo is Jod Na Nawood, only stripped of his headgear after being tossed in the brig by his former crew.

And speaking of the brig: Jod Na Nawood’s presence there in Skeleton Crew Episode 2 is the third and final major clue that he’s really Captain Silvo. After all, Na Nawood is seemingly the pirates’ only other prisoner when Wim, Fern, Neel, and KB wind up behind bars. So, he kinda has to be Silvo (just using an alias). Of course, the pirates could have executed Silvo off-screen and captured Na Nawood separately. It’s entirely possible the apparent Na Nawood/Silvo overlap is really a big bait-and-switch. But for now, our money’s on Jod Na Nawood being out as Silvo before too long!

Jude Law and Jon Watts Tease Jod Na Nawood’s ‘Multiple’ Identities in Skeleton Crew

As noted above, the jury’s still out on whether Jude Law is playing Jod Na Nawood and Captain Silvo in Skeleton Crew. However, what we do know for certain is that Na Nawood will adopt more than one handle through the Star Wars show’s eight-episode run. Law and Skeleton Crew co-creator Jon Watts both confirmed this during promotional circuit interviews.

“One of Jod’s other names is actually taken from a really old early Star Wars comic book,” Law told i09. “I won’t tell you which one! But yeah, it’s a reference to a character in a very early comic.” “We do learn that Jod has been called by multiple names [early in the series],” Watts added. “I like to think of his character […] figuring out like, is that actually his actual name? Or did he make up a Star Wars name too? He thought that ‘Na Nawood’ would sound more Jedi-like.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

