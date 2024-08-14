When Does Skeleton Crew Take Place on the Star Wars Timeline?

Not sure how upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew fits within a galaxy far, far away’s wider chronology? Don’t worry: our detailed breakdown of Skeleton Crew‘s place on the Star Wars timeline has you covered!
Skeleton Crew’s Place on the Star Wars Timeline, Explained
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew takes place after Star Wars – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. So, Darth Vader, the Death Star (both of them), and the Empire itself are all in the Disney+ show’s rear-view mirror. That said, Skeleton Crew also overlaps with The Mandalorian, which means the Imperial remnant is still active during the show’s setting. In short: don’t be surprised if the odd Stormtrooper or Star Destroyer shows up!
That’s Skeleton Crew‘s historical backdrop covered – but what (fictional) year is it set in? 9 ABY, which equates to nine years after Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope, and five years after Return of the Jedi. This date also positions Skeleton Crew‘s events in parallel with those of The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2, as well as the “present day” segments of The Book of Boba Fett.
How Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Fits the Full Franchise Timeline
Want an even bigger picture view? Here’s where Skeleton Crew sits within the full Star Wars timeline:
- 25,000 BBY – Dawn of the Jedi
- 500-100 BBY – The High Republic
- 232 BBY – Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
- 132 BBY – The Acolyte
- Between 68 BBY and 58 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 2
- Between 50 BBY and 42 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 3
- 36-35 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 1
- 32 BBY – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- 32 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 4
- 23 BBY – Andor Season 1 (flashbacks)
- Between 21 BBY and 20 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 5
- 22 BBY – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- 22-19 BBY – Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1-7
- 20 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 1
- 19 BBY – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- 19 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 4
- 19 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 5 (epilogue)
- 19 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 6 (prologue)
- 19-18 BBY – Star Wars: The Bad Batch Seasons 1-3
- Between 19-18 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 5
- Between 18 BBY and 5 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 6 (main narrative)
- 14 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- 13-10 BBY – Solo: A Star Wars Story
- 9 BBY – Obi-Wan Kenobi
- 9 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Between 9 BBY and 2 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 2
- Between 9 BBY and 0 BBY/0 ABY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 6
- 5-0 BBY – Star Wars Rebels Seasons 1-5
- 5-0 BBY – Andor Seasons 1-2 (main narrative)
- 0 BBY – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 0 BBY/0 ABY – Star Wars: A New Hope
- 3 ABY – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- 4 ABY – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- 4 ABY – The Book of Boba Fett (flashbacks)
- Between 5 ABY and 9 ABY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 3
- 9 ABY – The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2
- 9 ABY – Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 1
- 9-11 ABY – The Book of Boba Fett
- 11 ABY – The Mandalorian Season 3
- 11 ABY – Ahsoka Season 1
- 34-35 ABY – Star Wars Resistance
- 34 ABY – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- 34 ABY – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- 35 ABY – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- 50 ABY – New Jedi Order
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts on Disney+ on Dec. 3, 2024.
Published: Aug 14, 2024 07:26 am