When Does Skeleton Crew Take Place on the Star Wars Timeline?

Not sure how upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew fits within a galaxy far, far away’s wider chronology? Don’t worry: our detailed breakdown of Skeleton Crew‘s place on the Star Wars timeline has you covered!

Skeleton Crew’s Place on the Star Wars Timeline, Explained

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew takes place after Star Wars – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. So, Darth Vader, the Death Star (both of them), and the Empire itself are all in the Disney+ show’s rear-view mirror. That said, Skeleton Crew also overlaps with The Mandalorian, which means the Imperial remnant is still active during the show’s setting. In short: don’t be surprised if the odd Stormtrooper or Star Destroyer shows up!

That’s Skeleton Crew‘s historical backdrop covered – but what (fictional) year is it set in? 9 ABY, which equates to nine years after Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope, and five years after Return of the Jedi. This date also positions Skeleton Crew‘s events in parallel with those of The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2, as well as the “present day” segments of The Book of Boba Fett.

How Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Fits the Full Franchise Timeline

Want an even bigger picture view? Here’s where Skeleton Crew sits within the full Star Wars timeline:

25,000 BBY – Dawn of the Jedi

500-100 BBY – The High Republic

232 BBY – Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

132 BBY – The Acolyte

Between 68 BBY and 58 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 2

Between 50 BBY and 42 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 3

36-35 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 1

32 BBY – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

32 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 4

23 BBY – Andor Season 1 (flashbacks)

Between 21 BBY and 20 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 5

22 BBY – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

22-19 BBY – Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1-7

20 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 1

19 BBY – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

19 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 4

19 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 5 (epilogue)

19 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 6 (prologue)

19-18 BBY – Star Wars: The Bad Batch Seasons 1-3

Between 19-18 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 5

Between 18 BBY and 5 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 6 (main narrative)

14 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

13-10 BBY – Solo: A Star Wars Story

9 BBY – Obi-Wan Kenobi

9 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Between 9 BBY and 2 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 2

Between 9 BBY and 0 BBY/0 ABY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 6

5-0 BBY – Star Wars Rebels Seasons 1-5

5-0 BBY – Andor Seasons 1-2 (main narrative)

0 BBY – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

0 BBY/0 ABY – Star Wars: A New Hope

3 ABY – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

4 ABY – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

4 ABY – The Book of Boba Fett (flashbacks)

Between 5 ABY and 9 ABY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 3

9 ABY – The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2

9 ABY – Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 1

9-11 ABY – The Book of Boba Fett

11 ABY – The Mandalorian Season 3

11 ABY – Ahsoka Season 1

34-35 ABY – Star Wars Resistance

34 ABY – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

34 ABY – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

35 ABY – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

50 ABY – New Jedi Order

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts on Disney+ on Dec. 3, 2024.

