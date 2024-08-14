Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel pointing flashlights at SM 33 in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Category:
Movies & TV

When Does Skeleton Crew Take Place on the Star Wars Timeline?

Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
|

Published: Aug 14, 2024 07:26 am

Not sure how upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew fits within a galaxy far, far away’s wider chronology? Don’t worry: our detailed breakdown of Skeleton Crew‘s place on the Star Wars timeline has you covered!

Recommended Videos

Related: When Does Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Come Out?

Skeleton Crew’s Place on the Star Wars Timeline, Explained

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew takes place after Star Wars – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. So, Darth Vader, the Death Star (both of them), and the Empire itself are all in the Disney+ show’s rear-view mirror. That said, Skeleton Crew also overlaps with The Mandalorian, which means the Imperial remnant is still active during the show’s setting. In short: don’t be surprised if the odd Stormtrooper or Star Destroyer shows up!

That’s Skeleton Crew‘s historical backdrop covered – but what (fictional) year is it set in? 9 ABY, which equates to nine years after Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope, and five years after Return of the Jedi. This date also positions Skeleton Crew‘s events in parallel with those of The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2, as well as the “present day” segments of The Book of Boba Fett.

Related: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew D23 Trailer Breakdown

How Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Fits the Full Franchise Timeline

Want an even bigger picture view? Here’s where Skeleton Crew sits within the full Star Wars timeline:

  • 25,000 BBY – Dawn of the Jedi
  • 500-100 BBY – The High Republic
  • 232 BBY – Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
  • 132 BBY – The Acolyte
  • Between 68 BBY and 58 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 2
  • Between 50 BBY and 42 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 3
  • 36-35 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 1
  • 32 BBY – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
  • 32 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 4
  • 23 BBY – Andor Season 1 (flashbacks)
  • Between 21 BBY and 20 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 5
  • 22 BBY – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
  • 22-19 BBY – Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1-7
  • 20 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 1
  • 19 BBY – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
  • 19 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 4
  • 19 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 5 (epilogue)
  • 19 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 6 (prologue)
  • 19-18 BBY – Star Wars: The Bad Batch Seasons 1-3
  • Between 19-18 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 5
  • Between 18 BBY and 5 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 6 (main narrative)
  • 14 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • 13-10 BBY – Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • 9 BBY – Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • 9 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Between 9 BBY and 2 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 2
  • Between 9 BBY and 0 BBY/0 ABY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 6
  • 5-0 BBY – Star Wars Rebels Seasons 1-5
  • 5-0 BBY – Andor Seasons 1-2 (main narrative)
  • 0 BBY – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • 0 BBY/0 ABY – Star Wars: A New Hope
  • 3 ABY – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  • 4 ABY – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
  • 4 ABY – The Book of Boba Fett (flashbacks)
  • Between 5 ABY and 9 ABY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 3
  • 9 ABY – The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2
  • 9 ABY – Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 1
  • 9-11 ABY – The Book of Boba Fett
  • 11 ABY – The Mandalorian Season 3
  • 11 ABY – Ahsoka Season 1
  • 34-35 ABY – Star Wars Resistance
  • 34 ABY – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • 34 ABY – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • 35 ABY – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
  • 50 ABY – New Jedi Order

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts on Disney+ on Dec. 3, 2024.

Post Tag:
Star Wars
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
Leon is a freelance contributor at The Escapist, covering movies, TV, video games, and comics. Active in the industry since 2016, Leon's previous by-lines include articles for Polygon, Popverse, Screen Rant, CBR, Dexerto, Cultured Vultures, PanelxPanel, Taste of Cinema, and more.