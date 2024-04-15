Lucasfilm officially unveiled Star Wars: Skeleton Crew back in May 2022 – so when is it coming out? And is there any truth to rumors the Disney+ series is in trouble?

When Does Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Come Out on Disney+?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew does not yet have an official release date. It does, however, have a release window. Lucasfilm and Disney+ are reportedly circling a late 2024 premiere for Skeleton Crew, which will consist of eight episodes. While this release window is relatively close, it will no doubt disappoint many fans, given the production wrapped filming over a year ago. Skeleton Crew‘s visual effects intensive post-production presumably accounts for part of this delay, and Disney+’s stacked slate of Star Wars projects likely contributed, as well.

Between 2023 and 2024, eight Star Wars live-action and animated shows have either dropped or are scheduled to drop. This includes The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka Season 1, Star Wars: Visions Season 2, The Bad Batch Seasons 2 and 3, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 1, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, and The Acolyte Season 1. As such, Lucasfilm and Disney+ may have held back Skeleton Crew‘s release to avoid over-exposing the wider franchise. This is pure speculation on our part, though, and neither the studio nor the streaming platform has commented on the delay.

Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Cancelled?

The absence of any official statement has fueled speculation that Disney has quietly canceled Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. But is that true? No – at least, not yet anyway. All signs still point to the Jude Law-headlined series seeing the light of day eventually. That said, Skeleton Crew‘s protracted production cycle seemingly lends credence to reports of issues behind the scenes.

According to fansite Making Star Wars, an anonymous crew member complained about the “grueling” atmosphere on the Skeleton Crew set in late 2023. This unnamed insider further described production on Skeleton Crew as “rough” and tougher “than all the other Star Wars productions combined.” Even so, Making Star Wars’ source insisted that Skeleton Crew‘s off-screen issues hadn’t derailed the show itself.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2024.

