The Acolyte Is ‘Frozen Meets Kill Bill’ in Star Wars Universe, First Footage Was Shown

Star Wars Celebration 2023 fans got a special treat, as attendees were shown first footage from the Disney+ spinoff series The Acolyte. The footage, described by Variety and not released officially, showed Carrie-Anne Moss partaking in a very Matrix-like fight against co-star Amandla Stenberg. There’s also mention of someone wielding a gold lightsaber before a final shot shows a group of Jedi all ignite their lightsabers in unison. The quote, “This is about power and who is allowed to use it,” is muttered before confirmation that the show will premiere on Disney+ in 2024. Details from the footage are minimal, though it does promise tense action from the Star Wars show’s stacked cast, which further includes Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, and Dean-Charles Chapman.

Though the exclusive footage shows little from The Acolyte, it’s still by far the most fans have heard about the show since it was revealed. Creator Leslye Headland explained that the series will take place 100 years before Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, and she pitched the show as “Frozen meets Kill Bill” from the perspective of the bad guys. The Acolyte will tell its story from the perspective of the bad guys, adding that the story takes place during a time when “the bad guys are outnumbered.”

Just announced at #StarWarsCelebration: The Acolyte, an upcoming Original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm coming to @DisneyPlus in 2024. pic.twitter.com/ZgLlo8LsjG — Star Wars (@starwars) April 7, 2023

Along with all of today’s information and a brand new logo for The Acolyte, Star Wars Celebration also gave attendees a peek at Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. That video (also described by Variety) seems to fall in line with previously shared details about the spinoff series. It showed shots of kids embarking on a very ‘80s coming-of-age adventure before offering up a taste of Jude Law as a new Jedi. You can see a group photo of some of the cast in the image below while we wait for Skeleton Crew to premiere later this year.