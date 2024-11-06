AD from Love is Blind‘s romance with Clay didn’t make it past the altar, not for lack of trying. But what’s her relationship status now? Does AD from Love is Blind have a new boyfriend? Here’s what you need to know.

Does AD from Love Is Blind Have a New Boyfriend?

Amber Desiree Smith, aka AD, from Love Is Blind Season 6 is seeing someone, but she hasn’t said who. However, there are rumors her boyfriend is Ollie Sutherland from Love Is Blind UK.

Participating in Love Is Blind Season 6, AD found love, or at least what seemed to be love, with fellow contestant Clay. She went so far as to agree to marry him, and as the wedding arrived, everything seemed to be on course.

But then, at the altar, Clay dropped a bombshell. When the time came to say “I do,” he didn’t. Instead, he paused and told AD, “AD, I love you, I don’t think it’s responsible to say ‘I do’… I need to get to the point where I’m 100% in.”

This was all in front of the cameras, which, depending on your take, was an incredibly poor moment to back out or just a little bit staged. “I just felt like the biggest dick,” he later admitted on the reunion special. Clay did explain that he regretted his actions on Love Is Blind and wanted AD to take him back (via Netflix’s Tudum).

However, that didn’t happen, and AD popped up during the Season 7 reunion special to give hosts Nick and Vanessa an update. She told them that she was seeing a “special someone” but was keeping it private. Who could it be? The current theory is that she’s seeing Ollie Sutherland from Love is Blind UK, and there’s a little evidence, too.

As reported by EOnline, she was seen with him in a restaurant in Mexico, in a video posted to TikTok. Ollie was on course to be married to Demi, but, at the altar, she got cold feet. So, the pair have, at least, been in similar situations.

The pair were also (via The Tab) seen in London at around the same time and appear to have taken some very similar Instagram shots of the Christmas lights, suggesting they were there together. Her Instagram, however, is all solo shots, so if the pair are together she’s keeping quiet for now. Privacy, perhaps? Or maybe there’s another reason.

Could AD From Love Is Blind Be on Perfect Match?

The Tab also points out one other possibility for why AD is keeping quiet, and that’s that the pair met on Season 3 of Perfect Match. A third season of the show hasn’t been confirmed, but it seems likely, and since the show matches up people from other Netflix shows, there’s fuel to this fire.

Ollie’s Love Is Blind match didn’t work out, so he’d certainly qualify to be on the show, and Ollie and AD could have met and matched. However, they may be contractually obliged to keep things quiet, until the show itself has aired.

The answer, then, to does AD from Love Is Blind has a new boyfriend is yes, and the Internet thinks it’s Ollie from Love Is Blind UK, but she’s yet to confirm it.

