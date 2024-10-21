All Love Is Blind Season 7 Couples Ranked Worst To Best

After a turbulent eleven episodes, it’s almost time to head to the altar in Season 7 of Love is Blind. But before that, let’s look back at the Love Is Blind couples and their stories in this ranking.

All Love Is Blind Season 7 Couples Ranked

7. Brittany and Leo

Coming in last place are Brittany and Leo, the couple that never made it to Mexico.

From the beginning, Brittany and Leo’s relationship was shaky at best. Leo famously referred to her as joint first place with Hannah, a compliment no lover wants to hear. All throughout the ten days in the pods he was swinging back and forth between Brittany and Hannah, leading Brittany to tears multiple times. This led up to their big reveal, where the pendulum swung in the complete opposite direction.

Brittany was visibly uncomfortable during their meet-up. In her confessional, she admitted feeling out of her depth and questioning what she was doing. Meanwhile, Leo was smitten by her looks. In the end, the couple weren’t chosen by producers as part of the final six and broke off their engagement off-screen. Their underwhelming end is in Episode 5.

6. Monica and Stephen

At first, their connection seemed promising. However, red flags started appearing along the way for Monica and Stephen.

In the pods, Monica fell for Stephen’s openness and vulnerability. He admitted to previously voting for Trump but said that he didn’t align with parties – he aligned with policies. His willingness to change and grow struck a chord with Monic, who said yes when he proposed in the pods. Their attraction to each other upon their reveal was palpable. Monica was dating outside her comfort zone, having previously put emphasis on things like college and salary. Their dynamic seemed sweet – until it wasn’t.

Monica became aware of Stephen’s tendency to mansplain and talk over her. At first, it was endearing, but it quickly became jarring. She pointed it out a few times and he would apologize profusely, only to do it again moments later. This is annoying, but it’s not necessarily a relationship ender.

However, after Stephen left for a sleep test, Monica discovered extremely sexual fetish-related texts on his phone, exchanged with another woman at the sleep test. This was mere days before he was set to meet her parents. The actual details of the texts are blurry and will probably be revealed during the reunion episode, but from Monica’s reaction and Stephen’s apologies, we can fill in the grizzly gaps. See for yourself in Episode 8.

5. Alexandra and Tim

It seemed so great in the pods for this Love Is Blind couple. Where did it all go wrong?

Alexandra and Tim opened up to each other in the pods during multiple tear-jerking scenes. Their shared experiences of grief and loss brought them closer and gave them a strong start to their engagement. But despite this, there’s a reason that people say communication is key in a relationship.

It all started with some off-screen issues in Mexico. Tim felt shut down and isolated by Alexandra, while she felt overwhelmed and unhappy. The two tried to talk it out and came to a wobbly resolution, promising to be more open with each other. On-screen, Alexandra’s meet-up with Tim’s parents seemed to go well, but according to Tim, as soon as the cameras were off, Alexandra left to go to sleep.

During a rather unpleasant confrontation, Tim decided he couldn’t carry on the relationship. This left viewers confused – his harsh words and hostile nature didn’t seem to match up to the severity of the crime committed. Their beautiful bond came to an ugly end in Episode 10.

4. Hannah and Nick

Despite Nick’s reputation in the pods as Mr. Suave, Hannah falls for him and says yes when he proposes. However, their love story won’t be making it to the altar any time soon.

Hannah and Nick were an uncomfortable couple to watch from the beginning. Nick’s laidback attitude and Hannah’s more assertive, direct manner meant they clashed constantly. Hannah, a career-driven woman who had quit her job to make space for love, is fiercely independent. Meanwhile, Nick lived with his parents and relied on them for a lot of his payments, his meals, and even to feed his cat. Both their lifestyles are valid and respectable but don’t mesh well together.

They had their cute moments. Hannah’s meeting with Nick’s parents was heart-warmingly sweet. Seeing them approve of Hannah so wholeheartedly was a refreshingly different experience from a lot of the other couples on the show. When Hannah needed reassurance Nick cared for her, he wasn’t hesitant in showering her with compliments and words of affirmation. But sometimes that isn’t enough.

Hannah and Nick ended their relationship on Episode 11 of Love is Blind.

3. Marissa and Ramses

Starting off the top three of our ranking of the Love Is Blind Season 7 couples are the curly-haired duo, Marissa and Ramses.

These two have had a strong connection since the pods, Their whirlwind romance made them very popular, and viewers could tell they were really into each other. Things continued to run smoothly after the pods in Mexico. They seemed to get along extremely well, always seen holding hands and sneaking glances in public situations. But as they moved home, certain issues arose.

Ramses is anti-military, and Marissa’s whole family is affiliated with the military. Although this was something they were aware of in the pods, the full conversation didn’t happen until after. It left Marissa feeling judged and Ramses questioning whether he and his partner’s morals were aligned.

Problems didn’t stop there. Marissa didn’t want to use hormonal birth control due to personal preference. Ramses didn’t want to use condoms. Marissa wanted Ramses to be more involved in wedding planning. Ramses’ family isn’t attending.

Troubles seem to be piling up for the two, but they are headed to the altar nonetheless. Hopefully, we’ll witness their happy ending soon.

2. Ashley and Tyler

From the pods to moving in together, Ashley and Tyler have had no issues until recently.

Very few of the couples had a smoother transition into engaged life than Ashley and Tyler. Their connection was strong, emotionally and physically. While the other Love is Blind girls complained about their partners, Ashley had nothing negative to say about her and Tyler’s drama-free relationship. Well, that is until Episode 9.

Breaking down in tears, Ashley confronts Tyler over how he had only recently revealed he was a sperm donor for three children. This was a huge shock for Ashley, especially two weeks before their proposed wedding date. Although he claims he’s not directly involved in the lives of these children and he’s simply a friend to the couple he donated his sperm to, Ashley is still uncomfortable.

Despite this road bump, Ashley and Tyler seem strong and unbreakable. In recent episodes, he’s been putting in that extra effort to prove to Ashley that she’s making the right decision, correcting his errors. And it seems to be working, as Ashley and Tyler are headed to the altar, one step closer to possibly starting a family of their own.

1. Taylor and Garett

Taking the number one spot are our scientist soulmates, Taylor and Garrett.

We’ve all been rooting for Taylor and Garrett ever since they realized they both had science-related tattoos in the pods. Garrett has a quantum equation on his arm, while Taylor has a hydrogen symbol on her wrist. If Hollywood wrote that, we’d call it unrealistic, yet here we are.

Besides their instant attraction and shared interests, Taylor and Garrett are always making each other laugh. In basically every scene of them together, they’re non-stop smiling, appearing hopelessly in love. So it’s no surprise that they have stuck with viewers as a favorite and strong contender for the rare “I Do.”

Recent episodes of Love is Blind have dulled their shine. When Garrett is DM’ed by an ex-girlfriend, he tells Taylor he simply liked the message. She’s irritated by this. But later that night, she finds out that not only did he like the message, he responded and lied about it. Even though he was shutting down his ex’s attempt to reconnect, the fact he lied struck Taylor the wrong way. She’s left in tears at the group party as he tries to console her. It’s up to Taylor to decide whether to forgive him or go their separate ways at the altar.

And that’s all the couples from Love is Blind Season 7 ranked worst to best.

Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix now.

