Which Love Is Blind Season 7 Couples Are Headed For the Altar?

Love Is Blind Season 7 is on the verge of wrapping up, and it’s been one hell of a ride. The last two episodes before the weddings featured even more breakups, leaving only a few couples to actually reach the altar. So, who’s still together?

Which Love Is Blind Season 7 Couples Are Still Together?

Love Is Blind Season 7 has been almost as rough for viewers as it has been for the couples. This season has seen literally half of the matches break up before the finale even airs.

Despite this, a few of the new couples have managed to hold on to their newfound love and continue to inch forward toward the wedding finale. Here is a list of the three relationships that are still standing, as well as projections as to whether they will endure to their wedding day.

Garrett and Taylor

Garrett and Taylor were favorites at the beginning of Love Is Blind Season 7, and they continue to stand strong in their relationship. The biggest hurdle they have faced this season came in recent episodes when Garrett received a text from an ex – and liked it. Although he told Taylor about the text, she was angered by his response to the message, and it triggered memories of her being cheated on in the past. Even more concerning was him changing his story when talking to one of the other couples about what happened, infuriating Taylor even more.

However, Garret and Taylor used the opportunity to once again prove why they are one of the strongest couples of Season 7. After their disagreement, they spent the entire night talking about the issue and were apparently able to reach a resolution. This was yet another indication of their maturity and commitment to making things work, and coupled with their natural chemistry (and mutual love of chemistry), it seems highly likely that they will make it to the altar.

Ramses and Marissa

Ramses and Marissa are an interesting couple, with her having a strong military background and him being more of a progressive who does not care for typical gender roles. For the most part, they hit it off pretty well, although they faced serious differences of opinion when it came to Marissa’s prior military service. While they were able to reach a compromise, new issues have arisen regarding the couple’s intimacy. Marissa is ready to have children, while Ramses wants to wait. This led to her suggesting he use condoms – and he was not pleased with the idea. Issues have also arisen due to her not wanting to be intimate because of illness, and Ramses was not any more thrilled by this development. In recent episodes, he has expressed serious concerns about how their sex life will look in the future.

Ramses and Marissa are still together, but their intimacy issues are threatening to create a serious rift between them. They have not officially broken up, but he seemed to be getting cold feet in recent episodes. Heading into the finale, Ramses and Marissa seem to be the most uncertain of the three remaining couples.

Tyler and Ashley

Tyler and Ashley were one of the most liked couples during the first half of Love Is Blind Season 7. They had one of the strongest connections both in and out of the pods, and Tyler’s constant (and loud) declarations about them getting married made them fun to watch. However, he revealed in recent episodes that he had children that he hadn’t mentioned previously. While he explained that he donated sperm to a friend so that she and her partner could have a child, the revelation stunned Ashley and left her in doubt. Although they still declared their love for each other, she suggested that they take it one day at a time.

In spite of this setback, Tyler and Ashley appear to be doing well in recent episodes. She participated in picking out a wedding dress with the other women, and Tyler seemed as motivated to marry his partner as ever. After Garrett and Taylor, Tyler and Ashley feel like the second most likely couple to tie the knot based on their maturity and willingness to work through their issues.

The Love Is Blind Season 7 Finale airs on October 23rd exclusively on Netflix.

