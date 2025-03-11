Why Cameron Mathison Left Hallmark for GAF

In November 2023, Cameron Mathison shocked fans by announcing his departure from the Hallmark Channel. Here’s why he left and what he’s up to now.

Why Did Cameron Mathison Leave Hallmark?

Cameron Mathison, 55, made the controversial decision to move from The Hallmark Channel to Great American Family. Before signing a multi-picture deal with Great American Media, the Emmy-nominated actor starred in popular Hallmark shows like Murder, She Baked and Home and Family.

Cameron explained his decision to leave, telling US Weekly, “The people that are at Great American are the people that I started with at Hallmark. So it’s, like, coming home.” He confirmed that he’s signed a three-year deal with Great American Family, alongside working with the Game Show Network. Mathison’s split from Hallmark comes not long after the departures of his fellow Hallmark stars Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar.

Mathison joining Great American Family wasn’t a complete surprise. Since 2021, he has appeared in several projects for the network, including hosting Welcome to Great American Christmas. For two years, he worked on TV shows and films for both channels. Mathison pointed out the overlapping audience between Hallmark and Great American Family and said this connection makes his decision feel easier.

Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott welcomed Mathison to the company, saying, “Having collaborated with Cameron on many past projects, I am thrilled to welcome him home to Great American Media and look forward to working with him on content that our viewers will love for years to come.” The former Hallmark CEO started Great American Family in 2021.

What Is Cameron Mathison Doing Now?

This isn’t Mathison’s first network switch. Before working with Hallmark, he was with ABC, on its hit series All My Children. He played Ryan Lavery from 1997 to 2011. He reappeared in the final episode of the series in 2013. Then, he officially joined the Hallmark Family in 2014. He didn’t say goodbye to ABC forever, re-joining the network in 2021 to play Drew Cain in General Hospital, where he still acts today.

Mathison also hosts Beat The Bridge on the Game Show Network. In this trivia show, groups of three make their way across an interactive bridge, answering questions to secure a cash prize of up to $15,000. This project has been in the works for a while. “My first meeting or audition with them was back six years ago,” Mathison revealed. It’s quite different from his previous projects, but Mathison feels his “natural enthusiasm and hypernets” is the perfect match for this show.

Despite his new position at a competing network, Mathison speaks very highly of his experience at The Hallmark Channel. “They’re very near and dear to my heart,” he said. But he’s excited for the new opportunities at Great American Family, which included working with Candace Cameron Bure on Home Sweet Christmas. “I’ve got three years of Great American Family and that to me is such a gift. It’s just an amazing opportunity.”

And that’s why Cameron Mathison left Hallmark for Great American Family.

