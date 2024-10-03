Who Are the Love Is Blind Season 7 Couples?

The latest season of Love Is Blind debute October 2, 2024, and introduced new D.C. singles searching for their soulmates. After the first six episodes, a total of seven new relationships were formed. Here are all the new couples featured on Love Is Blind Season 7.

Recommended Videos

Garrett and Taylor

Image via Netflix.

From their earliest interactions in the pods, Garrett and Taylor had an undeniable chemistry — and not just because of their scientific tattoos. In the course of just a few episodes, they have become one of the season’s strongest pairings and the first couple to officially become engaged.

It’s really hard to not root for Garrett and Taylor. They have a compelling, geeky energy that is so much fun to watch. Their only real obstacle came when she did not want to reveal her ethnicity — she is half Asian, and did not want to give him any idea of how she looked. She later explained that this was due to her wanting to connect on a purely emotional and intellectual level.

Although Garrett admitted that he previously only dated white girls, he still made it a point to pursue Taylor. This led to one of the sweetest moments on the show, with him delivering flowers to the women’s lounge and asking her via note to be his girlfriend in true grade school fashion. Of course, she accepted, paving the way for their engagement and possible marriage at the end of the season.

Leo and Brittany

Image via Netflix.

While Garrett and Taylor make one of the best couples on Love Is Blind Season 7, Leo and Brittany are undoubtedly one of the worst. A large part of this can be attributed to him also having a connection with Hannah, with Brittany feeling like she was his second choice.

As if that wasn’t enough, both Leo and Brittany come across as somewhat bland and shallow. He is an art dealer who claims to not want to talk about his financial success, yet can’t seem to stop talking about his financial success. She is a self-proclaimed “trophy wife” who could not confess her love for him.

Although Leo and Brittany were engaged, they were not chosen by producers to “continue their journey” on the show. However, episode 5 revealed that the two took their own trip to Mexico — and broke up a few weeks later.

Nick and Hannah

Image via Netflix.

Nick and Hannah had a somewhat difficult road to engagement. For one, Hannah struggled with concerns about her body image and feared Nick wouldn’t be attracted to her. She also formed a connection with Leo and was concerned about Nick’s smooth-talking and possible lack of maturity.

Tpgether, these issues caused Hannah to break away from Nick, a decision she almost instantly regretted. However, she was able to salvage things, leading to the couple committing to each other and getting engaged.

Seeing each other for the first time led to Hannah being somewhat surprised by Nick’s appearance, but not enough to keep her from continuing the relationship. However, the couple encountered further problems during their trip to Mexico, particularly because of Nick flirting with another woman.

Ramses and Marissa

Image via Netflix.

Ramses and Marissa began their relationship as part of a love triangle (a regular occurrence on Love Is Blind). Marissa also formed a connection with Bohdan, who seemed to better understand her history as a member of the Marine Corps.

Despite this, Ramses and Marissa bonded over a mutual understanding of gender roles. Marissa’s military background led to her wanting to avoid overly masculine guys, and Ramses is openly in touch with his emotional side. What appears to seal the deal for them is a mutual hatred of the film Elf, and an agreement about the role each would play in the relationship.

Ramses went on to express his love for her in a letter and subsequent proposal. The couple shared a physical attraction upon meeting and reached new levels of intimacy in Mexico.

Stephen and Monica

Image via Netflix.

Communication has proven to be one of the most vital components of Stephen and Monica’s relationship. In their early conversations, nothing seemed to be off the table, with Stephen even revealing to her that he was once a Trump supporter. He also shared discovering a West African heritage, and she discussed her Black, Latina, and Native American background.

Perhaps the most vulnerable moment came when Stephen revealed that he had an emotional affair in his last relationship. Instead of turning her away from him, this actually led to his relationship with Monica deepening. “I want you to feel like you can tell me anything. We’re all human,” she says.

As things progressed, Stephen and Monica both tearfully professed their love for each other before getting engaged. Their physical attraction appears to be just as strong upon meeting — although Stephen’s chattiness appears to be wearing a little thin on her in Mexico.

Tim and Alexandra

Image via Netflix.

Tim and Alexandra had one of the most heartwarming beginnings in Love Is Blind history. After bonding over a shared commitment to love, family, and faith, she opened up about her parents’ struggles with MS. He, in turn, shared about the deaths of his sisters and how they devastated his family.

Tim and Alex took it a step further when he gave her his sister’s bracelet and proposed by writing a letter to her father. She accepted, and he was overjoyed by the idea of giving his parents “another daughter.”

Unfortunately, things appeared to be falling apart for Tim and Alex in Mexico. The two had a massive argument off camera which led to him leaving their hotel room for the night. Although the two eventually apologized to each other, Tim now appears reluctant to continue their relationship.

Tyler and Ashley

Image via Netflix.

Tyler and Ashley have been another fun to watch couple on Love Is Blind Season 7. From Tyler’s nervousness during their first interaction to them giving each other blankets, it has been an absolute joy watching their relationship blossom.

One of their best moments occurred on their last date in the pods, which also happened to be Tyler’s birthday. Ashley surprised him with balloons and a cake and confessed her love for him. “I’ve never had a man choose to be with me just based on my heart alone. You make me feel so centered, and you have a calming energy that I crave throughout my entire day. I truly feel honored to have the opportunity to be loved by someone like you.”

It’s no surprise that this led to a proposal, and Tyler and Ashley become the second couple engaged on the show. Ashley also had the best reaction to meeting her beau in person for the first time. “The fact that you can be soft and look like this? Like, damn!” she says, smiling ear to ear. Tyler is clearly just as attracted to her, and the two share a nervous excitement as they continue their relationship journey into Mexico.

Love Is Blind Season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy