What Happened To Wild Bill On Deadliest Catch? Explained

The Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch splashed into a whopping 20th season this year, continuing the stories of crab fishermen on the Bering Sea. Previous seasons revealed that one of these men, Captain Wild Bill, is facing his most difficult challenge, and his story continues in the most recent episodes.



Captain Wild Bill’s Biggest Struggle

Captain “Wild Bill” Wichrowski first appeared on the sixth season of Deadliest Catch back in 2010, and has consistently proven his mettle. Like his fellow captains, Wild Bill has faced his fair share of obstacles, and consistently rises to meet every challenge.

However, the end of the 19th season hinted that Wild Bill is now facing his biggest struggle in the form of a cancer diagnosis. The current season has dived deeper into the captain’s condition, revealing that he has prostate cancer that needs immediate treatment.

True to form, Wild Bill decided to not allow his diagnosis to stop him from doing what he loves. Although his grit is admirable, many viewers are still understandably concerned about how he’s doing now as Deadliest Catch continues to chronicle his journey.

How is Wild Bill Doing Now?

September’s episode 10 revealed that Wild Bill was undergoing surgery. While this is no doubt alarming to fans, it should be kept in mind that the season was filmed much earlier this year, meaning that Wild Bill has likely already recovered.

Additionally, Wild Bill has continued to be somewhat active on social media, particularly Facebook. In a post from February, the captain assured a fan that his cancer numbers were good. Additionally, his most recent posts are from the beginning of August and feature a delicious looking meal and images of beautiful landscapes from an “afternoon drive.”

New episodes of Deadliest Catch Season 20 air Tuesdays on Discovery Channel, Discovery+ and HBO Max.

