Deadliest Catch: Tom Brossard’s Cause of Death, Confirmed

TV stars who pull off incredible feats every episode seem like they’re immortal. Unfortunately, the work takes a toll, and it catches up to everyone eventually. That’s what happened to Tom Brossard from Deadliest Catch, who passed away in 2024, devastating all of his crewmates in the process.

How Did Tom Brossard From Deadliest Catch Die?

Tom Brossard was a crew member on the F/V Saga, one of Deadliest Catch‘s most successful boats. He became good friends with the captain of the ship, Jake Anderson, and along with the rest of the crew, they put their lives on the line every time they went out to fish. The risk didn’t stop anyone from having fun, though, as Anderson was beloved by his crew members for his positive attitude. Sadly, prior to Season 20 of the show, Brossard passed away.

While living in the Philippines with his wife, Josephine, and other family members, Brossard, 64, suffered a heart attack and passed away. It was tough for everyone who knew him, but it hit Anderson harder than most, as he learned about the news while he was working. In a Season 20 episode of Deadliest Catch, Anderson receives a call from his wife, who tells him that Brossard’s wife called and informed her of the tragedy.

Anderson is overwhelmed, to say the least. “We rebuilt the bow, we rebuilt the stern, we rebuilt the bathroom, we rebuilt the floors,” he said as he tried to come to grips with the news. And Brossard’s death isn’t even the first time Anderson has been confronted with a death while working. He learned that his sister passed away in Season 5, and the very next season, his father was presumed dead after authorities found his truck abandoned.

They were all very hard moments to watch, but it’s not the first tragedy Deadliest Catch has had to deal with. Several of the show’s cast members have passed away, including Phil Harris, Tony Lara, and Ross Jones. It’s just proof that life is fleeting and everyone should do exactly what they want to do for as long as they can do it. That’s certainly the mantra everyone who shows up on Deadliest Catch lives by.

And that’s the cause of death of Tom Brossard from Deadliest Catch, confirmed.

New episodes of Deadliest Catch air Tuesdays at 8 PM on Discovery Channel.

