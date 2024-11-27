Deadliest Catch: Sig Hansen’s Net Worth Confirmed

Crab fishing looks far from luxurious. It’s a dangerous job that only the toughest can pull off. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t any money in it. Here’s everything to know about the net worth of prominent Deadliest Catch captain Sig Hansen, including how he amassed his wealth.

Recommended Videos

How Much Is Sig Hansen From Deadliest Catch Worth?

Sig Hansen’s fishing career began when he was a teenager. He came from a long line of fishermen and wanted to continue the tradition. By the time Sig was in his early 20s, he had taken over the F/V Northwestern, one of the most iconic ships in fishing history. All those years of success landed Sig a pretty sweet gig in the early 2000s, joining the cast of Deadliest Catch, which helped him become the millionaire he is today.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, which is fairly accurate, Sig is worth around $4 million. That may seem like a lot for the captain of a fishing boat, but it’s not all that surprising, given his career up to this point. Sig has been the captain of the Northwestern for over 30 years, and it’s not only one of the most successful boats in Deadliest Catch history but in the history of Alaskan crab fishing. The vessel brings in its fair share of dollars every year, and after paying the crew, there’s sure to be a decent chunk left over for Sig.

However, after becoming a reality TV star, Sig realized that he could pursue other avenues and make even more money. In 2010, he became a best-seller after co-writing the book North By Northwestern: A Seafaring Family on Deadly Alaskan Waters with Mark Sundeen. He also made the jump to Hollywood, voicing a character in Pixar’s Cars 2. Sig even appeared in a season of The Celebrity Apprentice, further cementing himself as a titan of the industry.

Related: Why Was Josh Harris Fired From Deadliest Catch?

All that work paid off in 2022 when Sig got his own Deadliest Catch spinoff, Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns. He was joined by his daughter, Mandy Hansen, and his son-in-law, Clark Pederson, as the group traveled to Norway to catch red king crab. The show aired one season, but getting a solo show on Discovery is no small feat and likely delivered the captain a sizable paycheck.

And that’s the net worth of Deadliest Catch captain Sig Hansen.

New episodes of Deadliest Catch air Tuesdays at 8 PM EST on Discovery Channel.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy