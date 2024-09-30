All Deadliest Catch Deaths, Confirmed

For 20 seasons, the Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch has documented the real-life experiences of commercial crab fishermen on the Bering Sea. Unfortunately, this is also an extremely dangerous job, and the Deadliest Catch cast has experienced more than its share of tragic deaths.

Every Deadliest Catch Cast Member Who Has Died

Captain Phil Harris

Phil Harris was the captain and part owner of the F/V Cornelia Marie, a ship seen on most seasons of Deadliest Catch. Harris and his crew appeared regularly throughout the first six seasons.

While filming Season 6, Captain Harris suffered a stroke while unloading his boat in Alaska. He died 11 days later on February 9, 2010. The Captain was 53 years old, and had three children. Following his death, his sons published a biography of their father’s life.

Justin Tennison

Justin Tennison was introduced in Season 7 of Deadliest Catch as a deckhand on the F/V Time Bandit. He featured on the show for six episodes.

Although his time on the show was short, Tennison became one of the most remembered names on the show due to his tragic and untimely passing. On February 22, 2011, he was found dead, with his passing due to problems arising from sleep apnea. Tennison was 33 years old and died a few months prior to the airing of his episodes.

Captain Tony Lara

Tony Lara was a veteran crabber who once ran his own freighting business. He was first seen in Season 7 of Deadliest Catch, replacing Phil Harris as the captain of the F/V Cornelia Marie.

Captain Lara remained on Deadliest Catch for six episodes until the end of the season. Lara died a few years after his appearance on the show on August 8, 2015 due to a heart attack suffered while sleeping. He was 50 years old.

Captain Blake Painter

Blake Painter was first featured as a deckhand on the F/V Maverick during Season 2 of Deadliest Catch. He became the Captain of the vessel the following season, making him the youngest skipper in the fleet. However, this was the last season Painter was seen on the show.

Captain Painter was found dead in his Oregon home on May 25, 2018. He was 38, and is survived by two daughters.

Mahlon Reyes

Mahlon Reyes first appeared as a deckhand on Season 8 of Deadliest Catch in 2012. He appeared in a number of episodes until his unfortunate passing in 2020.

It was initially reported that Reyes had died of a heart attack on July 27, 2020. However, USA Today later reported that the cause of death was “acute cocaine intoxication.” Reyes was 38 and left behind a wife and four children.

Nick McGlashan

Nick McGlashan worked as a deck boss on Deadliest Catch from 2013 until his passing in 2020. He publicly addressed his struggles with substance abuse, and temporarily left the show in 2013 to deal with his addiction.

Tragically, McGlashan died of a drug overdose in Nashville on December 27, 2020, mere months after the passing of his friend and co-star, Mahlon Reyes. The 7th generation fisherman was 33 years old.

Todd Kochutin

Todd Kochutin was a deckhand on the F/V Patricia Lee, which regularly featured on Deadliest Catch. Unfortunately, he fell victim to a tragic accident aboard the vessel when an 800-pound crab pot fell on him.

Kochutin succumbed to his injuries on February 26, 2021. He was 30 years old with no immediate family, preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.

Ross Jones

Ross Jones was a greenhorn on the F/V Saga, and was a beloved part of the Deadliest Catch cast. Even though he was often tasked with handling the grunt work of the vessel, he was still loved by his crew and referred to as a “goofball.”

The Facebook group Deadliest Catch World announced the passing of Jones on June 22, 2022. No details were posted about his cause of death. He left behind a girlfriend and son.

Nick Mavar

Nick Mavar was one of the most recognized faces on Deadliest Catch, appearing on just under 100 episodes between 2005 and 2021. His job was to maintain the mechanical equipment on the F/V Northwestern.

Mavar ended up leaving the show due to health issues related to his appendix. He died earlier this year on June 13th after an undisclosed medical emergency. He was 59 at the time of his passing, and no cause of death has been revealed.

Tom Brossard

Tom Brossard was the best friend of Captain Jake Anderson and worked as an engineer on the F/V Saga. The two men worked together to almost completely rebuild the vessel

Fans learned of Brossard’s passing on Deadliest Catch, during an episode that aired on September 24, 2024. Anderson was contacted by his best friend’s wife, who informed him that Brossard had died of what she believed was a heart attack. Although fans just learned about the passing, Legacy revealed that Brossard actually died much earlier in the year, on January 26th. He was 64, and left behind a wife, kids, and grandchildren.

New episodes of Deadliest Catch air Tuesdays at 8pm on Discovery Channel.

