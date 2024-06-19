Deadliest Catch: What Happened To Cornelia Marie?

Deadliest Catch is one of the longest running shows on the Discovery Channel, with Season 20 recently premiering on June 11. However, the Cornelia Marie, which has featured prominently on the show since the beginning, was nowhere to be seen. So, what happened to the crab fishing boat?

Why Isn’t the Cornelia Marie on Deadliest Catch?

The Cornelia Marie was absent from Deadliest Catch for the first time in Season 13 of the Discovery show, with Josh explaining that it was simply a creative decision made by the producers. However, to the delight of viewers, the boat returned to the show the following season.

The Cornelia Marie continued to be featured on Deadliest Catch (and numerous spinoffs) until Discovery abruptly cut ties with Josh Harris after news surfaced of him pleading guilty in a 1998 sexual assault case involving a minor. Additionally, the Discovery Channel has officially announced that Harris will no longer be part of future episodes, meaning that the Cornelia Marie will likely be absent from the network’s shows as well.

What You Need to Know About the Cornelia Marie on Discovery’s Deadliest Catch

The Cornelia Marie has been a major part of Deadliest Catch since the show first premiered on the Discovery Channel almost 20 years ago in 2005. Since then, the vessel and crew have experienced a number of ups and downs that have affected their appearances on the show.

The crew of the Cornelia Marie faced their greatest tragedy five years after Deadliest Catch premiered on Discovery, when Captain Phil Harris lost his life to a massive stroke. His sons Josh and Jake courageously took on the responsibilities of their father, but initially struggled to outright purchase the boat. However, Josh Harris was eventually able to buy the boat alongside co-captain Casey McManus.

Deadliest Catch Season 20 airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET on the Discovery Channel. If you’re looking for more, check out what happened to Saga on Deadliest Catch.

