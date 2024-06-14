The F/V Saga figured into over ten seasons of Deadliest Catch, braving the weather, technical problems, and more. But where did she end up and will she back? Here’s what happened to Saga on Deadliest Catch explained.

Where is Deadliest Catch’s F/V Saga Now?

The Saga is no longer in the hands of its former captain, Jake Anderson, and it appears that it could currently be up for sale. Granted, fans have been worried before, because the ship was absent from Deadliest Catch Season 17’s first few episodes. The ship has certainly seen a lot of action, and has been used for over forty years, but that’s not why it’s no longer with Anderson.

Instead, Anderson stated in a recap episode of Deadliest Catch that it was no longer his because of something “squirrely”. Reddit-based Deadliest Catch fans have been coming up with their own theories, including the definitely-not-confirmed theory that co-owner Lenny Herzog had tax troubles.

However, if it was indeed tax-related, the general Reddit consensus is that Jake couldn’t do much. “Jake pretty much lost everything but his name in the deal. Once the IRS decides to take what they want there isn’t anything you can do about it,” one Redditor remarked.

It also appears that the Saga herself could be up for sale on website DockStreetBrokers, as spotted by Reddit. There’s nothing on the listing to identify it as the Saga, but going by all the footage of the ship and the pictures in the listing, it looks virtually identical. It’s listed for $1,800,000 so if you’ve got that kind of money handy you could own a piece of Deadliest Catch history.

Jake Anderson is still captaining, on the F/V Northwestern in Season 20 of Deadliest Catch. But unless someone snaps up the Saga and steers it back into the show, her on-screen crabbing days may be done. And that’s what happened to the F/V Saga on Deadliest Catch.

