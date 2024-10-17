Full ‘Hysteria’ Cast for Peacock Horror Show Features Modern Family and Pitch Perfect Stars

Before you go into hysterics, we have everything you need to know about Peacock‘s latest horror series, Hysteria! right here. The new show, which is set to debut on Friday, October 18, is full of unfortunate events that you do not want to miss.

Hysteria! follows a high school heavy metal band of outcasts who capitalize on the disappearance of a beloved varsity quarterback who went missing during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s. They start to build a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a strange series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a manhunt that leads directly back to the band.

What could be spookier than murders and kidnappings suddenly popping up in your town? Well, Chiara Aurelia, who portrays Jordy in the Peacock original, told US Weekly that the set was actually haunted and now it’s starting to sound a little too real for my liking.

“Actually, our set was a little haunted,” Aurelia told the outlet “The night before we started filming, I had a black cat that arrived at my door. I’m not super superstitious, but it was definitely an interesting experience, like, ‘Okay, we’re starting to film tomorrow, and there’s a black cat at my door.’”

“Over the course of the season, every single one of our series regulars had a black cat arrive at their house. We all lived in different areas. So there’s a black cat at Emjay (Anthony)‘s door, Anna (Camp)‘s house, and then mine. I can’t remember if Julie (Bowen) had one. I think maybe she did,” the 22-year-old actress continued.

So, there could be one of two things happening here. Whether the set was really haunted, or someone was playing a prank on the cast members, and they never got caught. I’m going to go with the second option for my own sanity because that is way too spooky to be a coincidence.

Aurelia also said that one of the set’s picture cars got hit by a train the night before they started to film the series. All of the picture cars had gotten stuck on a train the first day they were supposed to film. Luckily, she mentioned that no one got hurt.

“We were like, ‘Okay, this is interesting.’ You hear stories about that from horror movies where the weirdness is brought to life,” the actress added. “But nothing too bad, and nothing definitely was. But the black cat was weird. It was a little strange, and there were a couple other things.”

Aside from Aurelia and the aforementioned actors, the show features a truly star-studded cast from shows like Modern Family and movies such as Pitch Perfect! See the full cast list below.

Hysteria! Cast List

Anna Camp as Tracy Whitehead

Emjay Anthony as Dylan Campbell

Julie Bowen as Linda Campbell

Chiara Aurelia as Jordy

Kezii Curtis as Spud

Nikki Hahn as Faith Whitehead

Bruce Campbell as Chief Dandridge

Garret Dillahunt as The Reverend

Nolan North as Gene Campbell

Elijah Richardson as Cliff

Milly Shapiro as Ingrid

Allison Scagliotti as Officer Olsen

Jessica Treska as Judith

Are All Hysteria! Episodes Released At the Same Time?

Yes, you can binge-watch every episode in season 1 starting Friday, October 18 only on Peacock.

