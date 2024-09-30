Is Wild Bill From Deadliest Catch Still Alive? Answered

The cast of Discovery’s Deadliest Catch does some of the most dangerous work on the planet. However, the sea isn’t the only danger out there, as popular captain Bill Wichrowski, aka Wild Bill, learned. So, is Wild Bill from Deadliest Catch still alive?

Has Deadliest Catch’s Wild Bill Passed Away?

A Navy veteran, Wild Bill used his knowledge of the sea to his advantage, landing a job on one of Discovery’s biggest reality shows. He’s taken control of several boats during his tenure and had plenty of success. Unfortunately, during Season 19, it was revealed that Wild Bill was dealing with a cancer diagnosis. That wasn’t enough to keep him down, though, as the fisherman is still kicking, even being pretty active on social media.

In July 2024, Wild Bill went public with his prostate cancer diagnosis, using Deadliest Catch as a platform to open up about his feelings. “The fact that I allowed the news to be broadcast, I heard from a million people, ‘Oh, I hope you’re all right,’ he said (via CheatSheet). “I was hoping that the fact that I kept going, it would show people that if you have this, you can keep working. You can keep your life moving. I wasn’t going to stop unless I had to.”

Wild Bill also keeps his supporters up to date on his condition, revealing that his doctors are excited about how he’s progressing in his treatment. He’s also been active on Facebook, posting photos of him traveling and eating food. Wild Bill has also been playing board games with his family, making it clear that spirits are high in the Wichrowski household despite all the obstacles they’re dealing with.

It’s unclear whether Wild Bill will be able to return to Deadliest Catch full-time, but based on his comments, it’ll be hard to keep him away from fishing. “One of the things I thought was, ‘You know what? I’m not going to stop [fishing],'” he said after his diagnosis (via Deadline). “‘I’m going to keep going until I actually can’t.’ How many people get diagnosed with this and they just shut down and crawl into a shell? And it just makes it worse.”

New episodes of Deadliest Catch Season 20 air Tuesdays on Discovery Channel, Discovery+ and HBO Max.

