Will There Be Love Is Blind Season 8?

As far as romantic reality series go, Netflix has a number of original series hits, including Love Is Blind. With the seventh season of Love Is Blind premiering in October 2024, here is if there are any official plans for Love Is Blind to return for a Season 8.

Recommended Videos

Is Love Is Blind Getting a Season 8?

Via Netflix

Love Is Blind fans can breathe a deep sigh of relief because not only has Netflix officially renewed the reality series for an eighth season, but also for a ninth season. There is currently no announced start date for principal photography or a release window for Love Is Blind Season 8, but the series has opened casting calls for future seasons at multiple locations. For comparison, there was a nearly seven-month gap between the Love Is Blind Season 6 finale and Season 7 premiere.

Love Is Blind is quickly turning into its own growing franchise of reality series for Netflix, with production currently underway for Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 and Love Is Blind: Sweden officially renewed for a second season. Additional Love Is Blind spinoffs are in various stages of production, including Love Is Blind: Argentina, Habibi, and Germany. Each of these shows keep the same general format, albeit tailored to better suit the cultures in which each of the spinoffs take place.

Premiering in February 2020, Love Is Blind revolves around a group of prospective couples separated from each other in pods, able to communicate but not see each other. If a marriage proposal is accepted, the couple is allowed to finally see each other in-person before traveling to a couples’ retreat together at a resort and meet the other couples participating in a given season. After the retreat and a cohabitation period, couples finally decide if they want to continue on with the wedding.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy