Image Credit: Bethesda
Movies & TV

Will There Be Love Is Blind Season 8?

Sam Stone
Published: Oct 2, 2024 10:41 pm

As far as romantic reality series go, Netflix has a number of original series hits, including Love Is Blind. With the seventh season of Love Is Blind premiering in October 2024, here is if there are any official plans for Love Is Blind to return for a Season 8.

Is Love Is Blind Getting a Season 8?

Steven and Sabrina embrace
Via Netflix

Love Is Blind fans can breathe a deep sigh of relief because not only has Netflix officially renewed the reality series for an eighth season, but also for a ninth season. There is currently no announced start date for principal photography or a release window for Love Is Blind Season 8, but the series has opened casting calls for future seasons at multiple locations. For comparison, there was a nearly seven-month gap between the Love Is Blind Season 6 finale and Season 7 premiere.

Love Is Blind is quickly turning into its own growing franchise of reality series for Netflix, with production currently underway for Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 and Love Is Blind: Sweden officially renewed for a second season. Additional Love Is Blind spinoffs are in various stages of production, including Love Is Blind: Argentina, Habibi, and Germany. Each of these shows keep the same general format, albeit tailored to better suit the cultures in which each of the spinoffs take place.

Premiering in February 2020, Love Is Blind revolves around a group of prospective couples separated from each other in pods, able to communicate but not see each other. If a marriage proposal is accepted, the couple is allowed to finally see each other in-person before traveling to a couples’ retreat together at a resort and meet the other couples participating in a given season. After the retreat and a cohabitation period, couples finally decide if they want to continue on with the wedding.

love is blind
The Escapist is supported by our audience.
Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.
