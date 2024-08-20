Love is Blind Habibi, the United Arab Emirates version of the iconic dating show, is on the way, courtesy of Netflix. But when will you be able to watch it? Is there a Love is Blind Habibi release date?

Love is Blind Habibi doesn’t have a release date yet. Netflix lists the show as “coming soon,” but they’ve yet to confirm when the show will hit the platform. The good news is that when it does arrive, you should be able to binge several episodes at once. When it comes to reality TV, Netflix usually drops the entire series. There have been exceptions, but even then, viewers have only had to wait a week or two before the remaining episodes arrived.

The show is probably going to drop later this year, and there’s already a Netflix listing on-site but nothing has been confirmed.

What Does Habibi Mean?

As the show’s title suggests, Love is Blind Habibi is a Saudi spin on the beloved Love is Blind format. Habibi is an Arabic word that (via Dictonary.com) can mean “my darling”, “my love” or “beloved”. It’s not always a romantic word and can be used to refer to family members, but given the show’s premise, it’s clearly used in the romantic sense.

You can also watch a short teaser trailer for the show, which was posted on Instagram. The show already has its hosts, Saudi Arabian actors Khaled Saquer and Elham Ali, who are husband and wife. But the contestants, who can speak to but not see each other, have yet to be revealed. The trailer did offer a glimpse of the pods they’d be occupying over the course of the show, though.

