All Love Is Blind UK Couples Still Together Confirmed

Love is Blind has finally made the move to the UK, and the drama kicked off hot and heavy. But which Love Is Blind: UK couples are still together?

Recommended Videos

Every Couple in Love Is Blind: UK

Although we can’t be entirely sure of who will stay together until the final episode is released, there are a few newly engaged couples (and another possible couple) who appear to be off to a good start:

Benaiah and Nicole

Via Netflix

Benaiah and Nicole established one of the first connections on Love Is Blind: UK, but they were also part of the show’s first love triangle. Although they hit it off pretty quickly due to a number of mutual interests, Benaiah seemed unsure about committing, and Nicole accepted the proposal of another suitor, Sam.

However, things changed once Sam and Nicole met face-to-face, with the two clearly not feeling each other and quickly calling off their engagement. Afterwards, Nicole confessed that she still had feelings for Benaiah, and although the fourth episode didn’t reveal his response, the trailer for future episodes implies that they may still have a shot at romance.

Related: Which Love Is Blind Couples Are Still Together?

Bobby and Jasmine

Via Netflix

Although Jasmine’s affections were initially divided between Bobby and Sam, she eventually decided to give a relationship with Bobby a try, and viewers couldn’t be happier. Bobby and Jasmine have since already become one of the most beloved couples on the show, and, truthfully, it’s pretty hard not to root for them.

Ever since Bobby and Jasmine became engaged, there hasn’t been many bad vibes between them. A trailer for future episodes hints at a lasting relationship for the couple, with a clip showing them in wedding outfits. However, this is Love Is Blind, which means that nothing should ever be taken for granted and anything can happen between now and the season finale.

Freddie and Catherine

Via Netflix

Catherine also made connections with more than one potential suitor in the pods, developing a connection with both Freddie and Ollie. However, once she realized Ollie’s attention was diverted by Demi, she focused fully on Freddie, and there have been fireworks between the Love is Blind: UK couple ever since, and they’re very much still together as of the last episode.

Things became particularly spicy with the couple when Catherine told producers they’d been intimate several times during their trip to Corfu. However, the reveal that their grandparents share the same name has led many viewers to speculate online about the possibility of them being related, giving new meaning to the term “kissing cousins.” Netflix has responded to the rumors, confirming to The Tab that the shared names are just a coincidence and the two contestants are definitely not related.

Related: Love Is Blind Season 2: Where Are They Now?

Ollie and Demi

Via Netflix

Even though he initially formed a connection with Catherine, Ollie still hit it off almost instantly with Demi when the two had their first interaction in the pods. The two bonded even deeper when Demi had a deep conversation with Ollie regarding her struggle with endometriosis and the affect it has on her fertility and feelings of self-worth.

Ollie proposed while in the pods, and both appeared to be very happy with the decision when they met face-to-face in Greece. However, the trailer for the next few episodes indicates that rocky times are ahead for the couple, with Ollie declaring at one point that he wants to go home and appearing to leave the show.

Steven and Sabrina

Via Netflix

Steven and Sabrina are arguably the most wholesome couple to come out of Love Is Blind: UK so far. They only had eyes for each other (even before actually laying eyes on one another), and due to their shared interests and mutual respect, it came as no surprise to anyone when this adorable couple got engaged.

The only stumbling block for the couple thus far has been on the subject of children; Steven very much wants to be a father, while Sabrina isn’t clear on whether or not she even wants to be a parent. Nevertheless, future clips have shown the two of them at the altar, so barring major challenges ahead, this Love is Blind: UK couple is still together and is very likely to become a Love Is Blind success story.

Tom and Maria

Via Netflix

Although Tom and Maria didn’t prove to be immune to one of Love Is Blind‘s infamous triangles (Tom initially formed a connection with Natasha as well), they have since proven to be another strong couple. The two have a clear connection with each other, as their first meeting ended with a barrage of kisses and Tom declaring that he couldn’t wait to make out with her.

Although the road to the altar looks to be a no-brainer for Tom and Maria, Natasha’s return to the show could signal possible difficulties for the couple as the season continues. Regardless of what the future may bring, Tom and Maria are off to an excellent start.

Love Is Blind: UK is now available for streaming on Netflix, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy