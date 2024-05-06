Which Love Is Blind Couples Are Still Together?

The Netflix reality dating series Love Is Blind has been bringing couples together for six seasons and counting. The show has become an unprecedented success, but which of the couples are still together?

Who is Still Together From Love Is Blind Season 1?

Barnett and Amber

Matt Barnett and Amber Pike were one of the first couples to make it to the altar on Love Is Blind, and their relationship is still going strong. The couple tied the knot on the season finale, and just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary this past November.

Although the couple now shares an undeniable bond, they experienced a bit of drama in the beginning of their relationship, largely due to a love triangle involving fellow contestant Jessica. The couple has since moved past this, regularly sharing heartwarming photos and messages to one another on social media.

Cameron and Lauren

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed are considered the golden couple of Love Is Blind Season 1. In addition to having an instant spark, the two also proved to be one of the most mature couples ever seen on the show. There was no drama or love triangles, and they were very realistic about their expectations from the beginning.

Cameron and Lauren were the first couple to get engaged on Love Is Blind, and were married on Lauren’s birthday. The couple rang in their fifth anniversary this past November by renewing their vows in Las Vegas. Lauren shared her experience and expertise as the co-host of the We Have the Receipts podcast, and the couple wrote a book together about their Love Is Blind experience called Leap of Faith.

Who is Still Together From Love Is Blind Season 3?

Brennon and Alexa

Love is Blind Season 3 contestant Brennon Lemieux claims that he knew Alexa was the one for him since their first date in the pods. His instincts must have been spot-on, considering that the couple has been married for the past two years.

The Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion revealed that the couple has crossed another threshold and is now expecting their first child. This officially makes Brennon and Alexa the first Love Is Blind couple to become pregnant after meeting on the show.

Matt and Colleen

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed were one of the most unusual Love Is Blind couples, electing to not live together for a year after tying the knot. However, this was more of a financial decision than an indication of their relationship status.

Matt and Colleen revealed at the Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion Special that they have now moved in together as they approach their third anniversary. They are both adapting to the change well – although Colleen has admitted to being annoyed by her husband’s habit of returning used egg shells to the carton.

Who is Still Together From Love Is Blind Season 4?

Brett and Tiffany

Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell are fondly remembered by fans of Love Is Blind Season 4 as being a remarkable couple with very few issues. They were still entertaining as contestants, particularly when Tiffany accidentally fell asleep in one of the pods. Brett also earned the nickname “Bougie” for infamously spending over $1,000 on luggage.

Brett and Tiffany are still going strong after getting married in the Love Is Blind Season 4 finale. The Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion revealed that the couple is still together and very happy, with Tiffany gushing about how great Brett is doing as a husband.

Kwame and Chelsea

Kwame and Chelsea’s relationship on Love Is Blind was easily one of the most stressful seen on the show. Fans flocked online after the penultimate episode of Season 4, wondering if Kwame would be willing to tie the knot.

Although their relationship was fraught with difficulties (including the blatant disapproval of Kwame’s mother), the two eventually made it to the altar. The fact that they remain together is a triumph, although the couple has openly stated that married life has not been easy for them. However, the Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion revealed that the couple is still together, and Chelsea is now part of the casting team that seeks out contestants for the show.

Zack and Bliss

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi had a bumpy road on Love Is Blind Season 4 due largely to Zack’s previous engagement to Irina. However, Love Is Blind: After the Altar revealed that Zack had a serious allergy to Bliss’ pets. This led to a number of heartbreaking compromises for the couple, with Bliss relocating her beloved pets and Zack undergoing immunotherapy treatment.

Bliss and Zack’s commitment to each other paid off in the end, and the couple now lives happily alongside their fur babies. Additionally, the Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion revealed that the couple is expecting their first child, a baby girl.

Who is Still Together From Love is Blind Season 5?

Milton and Lydia

While Love Is Blind Season 4 featured the most couples making it to the altar, the following season only produced one lasting love story. After a number of surprising twists and turns, James “Milton” Johnson IV and Lydia Velez Gonzalez said “I do” during the season finale.

Many Love Is Blind fans were concerned about the stability of Milton and Lydia’s marriage when it was revealed that the couple was in a long distance relationship. However, the Season 6 Reunion confirmed that Milton and Lydia are still together and stronger than ever despite the challenges of career changes and relocation.

Who is Still Together From Love Is Blind Season 6?

Jeramey and Sarah Ann

Jeramey Lufinski and Sarah Ann Bick are one of the most controversial Love Is Blind couples to date. While Jeramey was engaged and living with another contestant, Laura, he spent a long night out with Sarah. This led to Laura breaking off their relationship – and Jeramey and Sarah Ann literally jet skiing into the sunset.

Jeramey and Sarah Ann’s unconventional beginning led to the couple gaining the ire of many Love Is Blind viewers. Their relationship has also been marred by breakups. Nevertheless, the couple appeared on the Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion and confirmed that they have been living together since October 2023.

Johnny and Amy

Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortes earned a special place in the hearts of Love Is Blind fans for their decision to remain celibate until their wedding date. While some questioned why the couple never discussed the option of using condoms on the show, they were still admired by their resolve to not have children until they were both ready for the responsibility.

The Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion confirmed that the two are still together and committed to one another. Amy loves how close Johnny is to her family, and they are in a continuous conversation about having children in three to five years.

Love Is Blind Seasons 1-6 are now streaming on Netflix.

