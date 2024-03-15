The Love Is Blind reunion left no stone unturned when it came to the multiple controversies social media had unearthed about the Season 6 contestants. And one of the most consistent rumors had to do with Jeramey’s ex-girlfriend. What was said about it, and what do we know of it?

Jeramey From Love Is Blind’s Ex-Girlfriend Controversy, Explained

In a very strange way, Jeramey refuted this rumor, but he also accepted it. He straight up denied that he applied for the show while he was engaged but admitted that he used to be engaged. According to Jeramey, the thing that doesn’t line up is the timeline.

He claims that he was indeed previously engaged, though he didn’t mention his previous fiancée by name. Both Laura and Sarah Ann confirmed that they were aware that Jeramey was previously engaged, and considering the two women can’t agree on anything, it’s unlikely this is a big secret Jeramey was trying to keep. The timeline, however, remains murky.

According to Jeramey, he sold his house and only applied to the show after he was already out on his own. Not just that, Jeramey claims he was approached by producers to apply to the show and then decided to move forward with the application.

Jeramey’s Second Controversy Involves a Domestic Violence Allegation

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg of the allegations against Jeramey. Another one of Jeramey’s exes went on TikTok before the reunion to give an account of their relationship, and her account is much more troubling than just possible cheating and conflicting timelines. Jeramey has denied the allegations and suggested the woman, who he admits he did date, could be guilty of defamation.

The story paints Jeramey as a violent man, prone to flights of anger, and his ex accuses him of, in one instance, pointing a gun at her, among other things.

Jeramey Isn’t the Only Season 6 Contestant With Alleged Skeletons in Their Closet

As the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion proved, Jeramey isn’t the only Love Is Blind Season 6 contestant with proverbial skeletons in his closet. During the reunion, Vanessa and Nick Lachey confronted Trevor about the allegations that he had a girlfriend when he went on the show.

Trevor denied that he and this woman were together when he went into the show, though he used the word “technically” and did admit that the two were basically in a relationship – he just didn’t want to label it one.

In conclusion, the men of Season 6 of Love Is Blind were all…questionable, to say the least. Well, except Johnny. There has to be at least one, or we wouldn’t want to continue watching.

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.