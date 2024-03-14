The Love Is Blind Reunion has come and gone, and one of the lasting questions coming from the reunion and the return of so many of the successful couples is: which couples didn’t make it? Which Love Is Blind couples got divorced? The number isn’t all that high.

Which Love Is Blind Couples Got Divorced

Love Is Blind has a surprisingly high success rate so far. It is, after all, a dating show, but that doesn’t mean anything. So is The Bachelor, and the success rate for that is abysmal. Outside of the last season, there is only one Bachelor couple married and two still together. And that show is on Season 28.

Sure, Love Is Blind requires marriage, but the facts remain: there have been eleven Love Is Blind marriages, and nine of those couples are still married. The only two couples that got divorced are both from Season 2: Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, who divorced after a year of marriage, and Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, who likewise decided to go their separate ways after a year of marriage.

Neither couple gave specific details about their decision, but Jarrette and Iyanna seemed to clash once in the real world over Jarrette’s partying, while she always preferred staying in. Danielle and Nick, in the meantime, had a lot of arguments during the show they glossed over on the way to marriage, but that seemed to get to be too much afterward.

Which Love Is Blind Couples Are Still Married?

There are still nine Love Is Blind couples happily married, as was mentioned in the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion. We didn’t get to see them all at the reunion, but just in case you need a headcount, the couples are, in order of appearance: Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett from Love Is Blind Season 1.

Also present at the reunion was former Season 1 Love Is Blind participant Giannina Milady Gibelli. She, however, broke up with her fiancé Damian Powers after he brought Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago to the Season 1 Love Is Blind: After the Altar Special. She is now dating The Bachelorette alumni Blake Horstmann.

Then we have the two divorces from Season 2, and we move on to Season 3. The two couples from Season 3 were present during the reunion, and they Matt and Colleen and Brennon and Alexa. Alexa and Brennon are expecting their first baby.

Season 4 couples are Kwame and Chelsea, Brett and Tiffany, and Bliss and Zack. Zack and Bliss are, likewise, expecting their first baby, a girl. The one Season 5 couple, Milton and Lydia, were not present at the reunion.

And that is which Love Is Blind couples got divorced.

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.